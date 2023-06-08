Joel McHale Speaks out on 'Animal Control' Season 2 Renewal

Even though the writers' strike is still going on, fans will be able to look forward to their favorite shows coming back, hopefully, this fall, including Fox's soon-to-be sophomore comedy, Animal Control. The sitcom, starring Joel McHale, was renewed in May for a second season, and now McHale is speaking out about the happy news. He tells TVLine that it was because of not only the ratings that were hard to get but because of the network and the cast that Animal Control was able to live to see another season.

"Yes, I was so happy. And believe me, I know it is hard to get ratings, and it is hard to get audiences these days," McHale shared. "But Fox believed in it, thank God, and they are behind it. I think the cast is dynamite, so I really was just thrilled. Because as you said, it's a rough time out there to get comedies renewed, so I hope people will tune in for Season 2 whenever we start shooting. I'm not sure when that'll be."

The future of Animal Control, which follows a group of Animal Control workers in Seattle, could have gone either way, honestly. There was no way of knowing how it would have ended up, especially since it's been getting mixed reviews, but mostly leaning towards positive. It also didn't help that the series has been criticized by PETA, but not even that can slow it down.

As of now, Fox hasn't released its fall lineup, so there's no way of knowing whether or not Animal Control will be returning later this year or later in the season. With no end in sight for the writers' strike, it's possible the network will still wait until it's over to announce its schedule but might still announce its lineup before then. At least fans know that the series is definitely returning, it's just a matter of when.

Luckily, even though Animal Control won't be returning anytime soon, fans can still watch Joel McHale on Fox. The actor is currently hosting the second season of Crime Scene Kitchen, which actually filmed last year, and was supposed to premiere last summer. It may not be like Animal Control, but it's still McHale and on Fox, and it will keep the audience occupied until the sitcom comes back for Season 2, whenever that may be.