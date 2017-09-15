Jodie Sweetin Makes Surprising Confession About ‘Full House’

Even though she is primarily known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House, Jodie Sweetin says that she has never actually watched an entire episode of the classic sitcom.

While at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday night, the 35-year-old actress dropped the surprising statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have to be honest. I don’t know that I’ve ever watched an entire episode of Full House. Not sat down for an entire episode,” she said, according to People Magazine.

On September 22, Full House will celebrate its 30th anniversary. The date is the same day that the third season of the revival series, Fuller House, is released on Netflix. For Sweetin, she seems more apt to watch the revival than the original series.

“Now, I don’t have a TV. I have like Netflix and HBO GO, but I don’t have regular TV, so it’s never on in my house,” she said. “My kids watch it, like at their dad’s house, or on the iPads. But I don’t know that I’ve ever watched it. I watch clips.”

Sweetin is a mother to two daughters: Zoie Laurel May Herpin, 9, and Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle, 7. The actress says that her youngsters are part of the Fuller House crew as well as her castmates.

“They’re growing up really quick,” Sweetin said. “It’s so fun, though, because they are such a part of my Full House family, too. Both of their birthdays, I was working on set, so they came to set, and we had birthday parties for them there, and cake, and everybody sang, and they got to open presents there.”

“It’s kind of a full circle moment for me, because I spent all my childhood and so many of my birthdays with these same people on the same set,” she continued.” “So it’s pretty incredible to watch my kids get to do it, too.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!