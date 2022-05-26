Jimmy Kimmel's Emotional Monologue About Texas Shooting Cut off on Dallas Broadcast

✖

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue about the tragic Texas school shooting on Wednesday night, but the broadcast was cut off in Dallas. During the 8+ minute Jimmy Kimmel Live opening, the tearful host expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost and called on politicians to take action. However, TMZ reports that local ABC station WFAA did not air the complete segment, but had an explanation as to what happened.

According to TMZ, WFAA stated that a technical error caused by an automated system is what led to the heartfelt monologue being preempted. The local ABC News affiliate explained that the machine designed to air commercials was accidentally triggered because of their nightly newscast. The local news show ran late and, since it precedes Jimmy Kimmel Live, the beginning of the late night talk show did not air in that market. Coincidentally, TMZ reports that WFAA stated their nightly newscast ran long due to coverage of the school shooting.

To my friends in Dallas who are asking: I do not know whether our @ABCNetwork affiliate @wfaa cut away from my monologue tonight intentionally or inadvertently but I will find out. In the meantime, here's what you didn't get to see https://t.co/tqfHoBHMwN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 26, 2022

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Uvalde, Texas resident Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School at around 11:30 a.m., killing 19 students and two adults, including a teacher. Ramos was later confirmed to have been killed by police. PEOPLE reports that he also shot his own grandmother, but she survived the attack.

"He shot and killed – horrifically, incomprehensibly – 14 students and killed a teacher. [The shooter], he himself is deceased," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said shortly after the tragic incident. "And it is believed that responding officers killed him." The death toll was later revealed to have been more. Speaking out about the horrible event, Congressman Tony Gonzales — who represents the area — said, "I am heartbroken for our South Texas community. It is devastating when our innocent children become the victims of senseless violence. We are devastated."

Notably, Uvalde is the hometime of actor Matthew McConaughey. The Oscar-winner spoke out about the tragedy in a statement shared on social media, writing, "As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

McConaughey continued, "The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo. As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."