The Worst Thanksgiving Fails Ever, as Presented by Jimmy Fallon
Look back at a fun 'Tonight Show' Thanksgiving moment.
Jimmy Fallon knows how to brighten every holiday with humor, and Thanksgiving is no exception. A few years back, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host aired a segment highlighting the viewers' best "Thanksgiving Fails. He shared the worst of the worst, highlighting a few tweets that made him and his team crack up.
From undercooked turkeys to exploding chocolate fountains, the answers shared via social media with the hashtag had Fallon and his crew rolling with laughter. While Twitter might now be X, and tweets are now just "posts," the fun anecdotes still hold up.
Continue on to check out some of the tweets the late-night host loved most. (We've also included streaming info for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, if needed.)
One year my grandmother kept complaining about the awful snacks. She was eating potpourri. #thanksgivingfails— Christina Post (@Tinamarie0713) November 21, 2017
Should have used that pie pan #ThanksgivingFails pic.twitter.com/2kNkphHu3O— bcelection (@inchilliwack) November 21, 2017
One year my mother in law went to make gravy. She poured the gravy in a strainer but forgot to but a pan under to catch the liquid and poured it all down the sink. We had can gravy that year. #ThanksgivingFails— lilybell (@lachute9) November 22, 2017
During the holidays I tried out my new chocolate fountain. While I was dipping in a pretzel it broke and fell inside. It caused it to spin out of control, I stood and watched. I didn’t know what to do. I was frozen. Hot fondue went everywhere and then hardened. #ThanksgivingFails pic.twitter.com/GFfiTo7BNN— Kelsey Hernandez (@KelseyChole01) November 21, 2017
