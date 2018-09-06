Jim Carrey wants to bring back In Living Color, the early ’90s sketch-comedy show that catapulted him to stardom.

Page Six reports that the actor brought up the series in a recent interview, saying “that show really needs to happen!”

“That show needs to exist,” Carrey went on to say. “Especially now, man. There’s so much to eat up and spit out so I’d love to see it reconstitute itself in another form.”

In Living Color ran from 1990 to 1994 on Fox, and featured other personalities who would go on to become major stars, such as Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and nearly all of the Wayans siblings.

“I’d go back and uh hang out with ’em,” Carrey went on to say of the hypothetical reboot. “Of course I would!”

When In Living Color ended, Carrey went on to become an A-list star, and has appeared in numerous films throughout the years.

Most recently, he took some time away from the spotlight before coming back to star in the new Showtime series Kidding. Speaking about his noticeable absence from Hollywood lately, Carrey told The Hollywood Reporter that he “just didn’t want to be in the business anymore.”

“I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that,” he went on to say. “And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.”

He also spoke very candidly about his childhood, revealing that his mother “was addicted to pain medication” when he was young.

“She was very sick in a lot of ways. She was lovely, too, but she was a child of alcoholics and she had issues,” Carrey added. “And that’s not intentional abandonment — she was always there for me, she was always there in the house — but if you’re high on painkillers, that’s abandonment.”

“I guess we’re all abandoned to a certain extent, all of us in some way or another by something or someone, and that forms in us our belief about ourselves,” he continued.

He later expressed that everything he went through shaped the man he is today and how his new deal with Showtime is more about creative expression than money.

“You’re always waiting for that thing that you recognize as some part of yourself. And the life experience here matched up,” Carrey explained. “I’ve gone through great loss, and somehow I ended up on the other side in a place where I can look anybody in the eye and feel like I’m on the same page. I understand how the river of grief can grab you at some point in your life and just throttle you.”

Kidding premieres on Showtime on Sunday, Sept. 9.