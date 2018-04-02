West Coast Viewers Sound off on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Delay

NBC decided not to air Jesus Christ Superstar Live in real time on the West Coast, which certainly made viewers in California, Oregon and Washington State angry. They took to Twitter to complain about NBC‘s odd decision.

This was not new for West Coast viewers. When NBC began its current series of live musical programs with The Sound of Music in 2013, it was also aired on a delay on the West Coast.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live aired with the same model Sunday evening. The broadcast started at 8 p.m. ET on time, instead of airing it at 5 p.m. PT, with the peacock taping it to air three hours later.

The production featured John Legend as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, and was staged at the Mercy Armory in Brooklyn before a live audience. Thankfully, there were no major mistakes, although audiences at home complained of poor sound early on.

Here is a look at how West Coast viewers reacted in disappointment to the three-hour delay. Many of them jokingly tried to avoid spoilers because they did not want to know how Jesus’ story ended right away.

“Guys, please no [Jesus Christ Superstar] spoilers for the west coast. dying to see this season finale,” one person wrote.

