Is A ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion In The Works?

While they’ve still remained friends, the cast of Jersey Shore hasn’t formally been on TV together since the show went off the air in 2012. However, it looks like that’s all about the change.

The cast members of the controversial MTV reality show have been dropping all kinds of hints on social media this weekend that leads us to believe a reunion of some sort is in the works.

It all started on Snapchat, as Snooki, Jwoww and Pauly D all posted cryptic photos saying they were “up to something.”

The shots included a camera crew and the boardwalk the crew would routinely hang out on. In the back of one photo, you can see Jenkinson’s Pavillion Restaurant, a restaurant on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

Fans were excited when they started putting the pieces together and took to Twitter to ask their favorite “guidos” and “guidettes”directly.

When Snooki was asked about a possible reunion, she played it mum, but later said she still “loved her roomates.”

I LOVE my roommates!!!! https://t.co/OjAtjz7JeN — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 17, 2017

However, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was a lot less subtle when it came to teasing a reunion. He’s been retweeting tons of fans asking for a reunion and has dropped some heavy hints of his own.

The nature of the reunion isn’t none. It could be a revival, a one-off special or even just a small reunion for a photo shoot or TV show segment.

The show ran for six seasons from 2009-2012 and stirred up a lot of controversy in the process. Since the show wrapped, the crew has mostly stayed in contact, with Snooki and Jwoww even hosting a web series together.