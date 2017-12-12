‘Jersey Shore’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

From 2009 to 2012, Jersey Shore captivated audiences around the country as a group of rambunctious cast members lived in a house together in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Their antics spanned six seasons, four of which were filmed in New Jersey while the other two were filmed in Miami, Florida and Florence, Italy. From their classic “gym, tan, laundry” sessions to wild nights of partying, the cast got into all sorts of situations that kept viewers tuning in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, the gang is getting ready for a reboot, with a new show titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation set to premiere next year.

Read on to see how much the cast has changed from their earliest “GTL” days until now.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Once best known for drinking and crying, Polizzi is now mom to two kids, 5-year-old son Lorenzo and 3-year-old daughter Giovanna, whom she shares with husband Jionni LaValle.

The 30-year-old now hosts a podcast, It’s Happening, and has an online boutique, The Snooki Shop. She has also released five books; A Shore Thing, Confessions of a Guidette and Gorilla Beach, Baby Bumps: From Party Girl to Proud Mama, and All the Messy Milestones Along the Way and Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting My Formula for Fierce.

She and castmate Jenni “Jwoww” Farley starred in a Jersey Shore spinoff, Snooki & Jwoww, and she and LaValle starred on the f.y.i. series Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip. Snooki also competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2013.

A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Since Jersey Shore ended, Sorrentino has found himself dealing with a host of legal troubles after he and brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted on tax offenses in 2014 and were hit with more charges in 2017.

The realiy personality is now facing possible jail time due to the charges which say he tried to cheat the government out of taxes owed on more than $8 million in income.

Sorrentino, who is now dating longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce, has also dealt with addiction, completing two stints in rehab.

Over the years, he has appeared on a host of reality shows including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Worst Cooks in America, his own series The Sorrentinos and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition.

A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley

Also married with kids, Farley is mom to 3-year-old daughter Meilani and 1-year-old son Greyson with husband Roger Matthews.

Since Jersey Shore, the 31-year-old has appeared on a number of reality shows including Marriage Boot Camp and the seventh season of Worst Cooks in America, which she won.

Farley also has an official website, a line of tanning products with the Australian Gold Company, and she and Polizzi currently appear on go90’s Snooki & Jwoww: Moms With Attitude, which began in 2015 after Snooki & Jwoww ended after running for four seasons on MTV.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Paul ‘Pauly D’ Delvecchio

As his name suggests, DJ Pauly D continues to DJ, playing at various clubs and releasing his own music as well, even opening for Britney Spears on her 2011 tour and maintaining a residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old had his own spinoff show, The Pauly D Project, and also dated former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day, who he connected with on the reality show Famously Single. He has also been involved with branded cologne, tanner and clothing lines.

In 2013, Delvecchio welcomed daughter Amabella Sophia Markert.

A post shared by DJ Pauly D (@djpaulyd) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ortiz-Magro and Giancola ended things for good in 2014, and the 32-year-old later joined VH1’s Famously Single, where he met Kardashian pal Malika Haqq, although the pair has since split.

A post shared by Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (@ronnie_ortiz_magro_) on May 5, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola

Giancola’s relationship with Ortiz-Magro provided endless amounts of drama during Jersey Shore‘s run, but the pair have since gone their separate ways, with Giancola telling her castmates during this summer’s Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore that Ortiz-Magro is “not my favorite person.”

She added, “That door is closed and will remain shut for a long time.”

The 30-year-old is now dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi, and she hosts a podcast, Just Sayin‘. She also has an online boutique, Sweetheart Styles.

A post shared by Samantha? “Sammi Sweetheart” (@sammisweetheart) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Vinny Guadagnino

Post-Jersey Shore, Guadagnino began taking acting classes and appeared in guest roles on The Hard Times of RJ Berger and 90210. He also had a talk show on MTV, The Show With Vinny, and in 2016, he and his mother launched a reality travel show called Vinny & Ma Eat America.

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Deena Nicole Cortese

Cortese joined the show in its third season after she auditioned for Season 1 but was not chosen. In 2014, she appeared on Couples Therapy and now works as a dog trainer at The Green Leaf Pet Resort in New Jersey, according to her Instagram.

In October, the 30-year-old tied the knot with Christopher Buckner after getting engaged in November 2016.

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Angelina Pivarnick

Pivarnick appeared in just three episodes of the series’ first season and left again during its second, making brief cameos during the show’s last two seasons.

She has since appeared on Couples’ Therapy and Spike TV’s Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and now works as an FDNY EMT in New York.

Photo Credit: MTV