‘Jeopardy!’: When Will ‘Greatest of All Time’ Match 4 Air?

Thanks to some impressive and incredibly close showdowns, Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time is set to have a match four. But, when will the next episode of the tournament actually air? Fans will have to wait until Tuesday, Jan. 14 to see James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter battle it out for the top prize.

The next episode of Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time will air on ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. There’s a chance that the episode could be the tournament’s last, as Jennings currently has two wins. The first contestant to reach three wins will take home the $1,000,000 prize and the two non-winners will walk away with $250,000 each. So, if Jennings wins during the Jan. 14 episode, the tournament will come to an end. If he doesn’t, the tournament will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Aside from Jennings, Holzhauer has won one game so far while Rutter has yet to win any. Given that all three Jeopardy! champs are legends in their own right, it’s still anyone’s game.

During ABC’s presentation at the Winter TCA press tour, longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek opened up about the quiz show and what makes this latest special so very exciting to watch.

“Jeopardy! has not only been part of America’s television life for so long, it’s been a part of my television life for a long time also,” he told reporters at the event, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We’re always trying to push the envelope and do something a little different, a little more advanced from a technical point of view or from a content point of view. And this tournament would not have been possible if it weren’t for James’ appearance on our program, because there was never a third candidate that we could put in against Ken and Brad and make it plausible. And now, all of a sudden, ‘Hey, this is great television.’ It’s made for television. It’s a competition that people have been looking forward to for a long time. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

When asked if fans can expect any other tournaments of this nature, Trebek said that he would be down to host one again, if the concept works.

“We were talking backstage about how we would outdo this particular Greatest of All Time; tournament,” Trebek said. “My suggestion was do Greatest of All Time seniors tournament in 10 to 12 years, or 15 years. Bring them [the contestants] all back again. I don’t know. I’m up for anything, if it makes sense.”

Considering how much fans have been enjoying the Greatest of All Time special, there’s no doubt that viewers would be down for another tournament, too.