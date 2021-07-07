'Jeopardy!' Viewers Weigh in on Dr. Sanjay Gupta's Guest Host Stint So Far

Dr. Sanjay Gupta has received a warm welcome from Jeopardy! fans since starting his stint as one of the guest hosts in the meantime while executives look to find a permanent host for the long-running game show. Earning the admiration of the game show's fans can be a tough feat (as many have learned from Dr. Oz's brief time as one of the guest hosts), but the doctor seems to be doing a great job, with many fans leaving kind words after his previous performances. It's sure to be a tough job, following in the footsteps of the late, great Alex Trebek, but things seem very positive at the moment.

Gupta, who's been with CNN since 2001, easily had the credentials to take on the role. However, he still felt some trepidation taking on some extremely big shoes to fill. "I hope I made Alex Trebek proud," he said in his announcement, before mentioning that he's optimistic about the next two weeks.