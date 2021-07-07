'Jeopardy!' Viewers Weigh in on Dr. Sanjay Gupta's Guest Host Stint So Far

By BreAnna Bell

Dr. Sanjay Gupta has received a warm welcome from Jeopardy! fans since starting his stint as one of the guest hosts in the meantime while executives look to find a permanent host for the long-running game show. Earning the admiration of the game show's fans can be a tough feat (as many have learned from Dr. Oz's brief time as one of the guest hosts), but the doctor seems to be doing a great job, with many fans leaving kind words after his previous performances. It's sure to be a tough job, following in the footsteps of the late, great Alex Trebek, but things seem very positive at the moment.

Gupta, who's been with CNN since 2001, easily had the credentials to take on the role. However, he still felt some trepidation taking on some extremely big shoes to fill. "I hope I made Alex Trebek proud," he said in his announcement, before mentioning that he's optimistic about the next two weeks.

"You were great!" one of his fans said, comforting the host in the comments on Twitter. 

For someone who hasn't watched the game show since the death of its beloved host, this user seems to be pretty smitten with Gupta's "good job" so far. 

"Medical professionals make trivia rock!" this user said. Though, it's unclear if he also supported Dr. Oz in his short time on the show. The TV personality was so unpopular among viewers that fans of the show created a petition to have him removed from the slate of guest hosts, claiming that Oz was a purveyor of "dangerous medical misinformation."

Some fans can't get past Dr. Gupta's looks –– which is understandable. The CNN personality has held a large following for years. Some of whom must be there to follow some of his other popular traits. 

"Finally, a Jeopardy! guest host who has me," this user said in clear support of Gupta's casting. 

Alas, he can't please everybody in the fanbase and some have found his dance moves could use some updating. "I realize Dr. Sanjay Gupta's trying to liven things up but I don't need him doing the windmill," someone shared.

