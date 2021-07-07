'Jeopardy!' Viewers Weigh in on Dr. Sanjay Gupta's Guest Host Stint So Far
Dr. Sanjay Gupta has received a warm welcome from Jeopardy! fans since starting his stint as one of the guest hosts in the meantime while executives look to find a permanent host for the long-running game show. Earning the admiration of the game show's fans can be a tough feat (as many have learned from Dr. Oz's brief time as one of the guest hosts), but the doctor seems to be doing a great job, with many fans leaving kind words after his previous performances. It's sure to be a tough job, following in the footsteps of the late, great Alex Trebek, but things seem very positive at the moment.
Gupta, who's been with CNN since 2001, easily had the credentials to take on the role. However, he still felt some trepidation taking on some extremely big shoes to fill. "I hope I made Alex Trebek proud," he said in his announcement, before mentioning that he's optimistic about the next two weeks.
I’ve been on TV for the past 20 years, but nothing could have prepared me for guest hosting @Jeopardy!. I hope I made Alex Trebek proud and I look forward to the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/PtYZBh50J8— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 29, 2021
"You were great!" one of his fans said, comforting the host in the comments on Twitter.
You were great! If I ever went on Jeopardy, my banter would be that when I was an M3 I took the University of Michigan private jet to harvest a liver with Dr Sanjay Gupta. Not many people can say that! 💙💛— Laura Freedman (@laurafreedman1) June 29, 2021
For someone who hasn't watched the game show since the death of its beloved host, this user seems to be pretty smitten with Gupta's "good job" so far.
I have to say, having not watched Jeopardy since Alex Trebek's passing, Dr. Sanjay Gupta is doing a good job guest-hosting. He couldn't replace Alex, no one can, but I think he's got that vibe, or something close to it.— Michael Atkinson (@Indiana_Michael) July 1, 2021
"Medical professionals make trivia rock!" this user said. Though, it's unclear if he also supported Dr. Oz in his short time on the show. The TV personality was so unpopular among viewers that fans of the show created a petition to have him removed from the slate of guest hosts, claiming that Oz was a purveyor of "dangerous medical misinformation."
Great to see Dr. Sanjay Gupta hosting Jeopardy! this week. Medical professionals make trivia rock!— G V Ramesh Prasad (@GVRameshPrasad1) June 30, 2021
Some fans can't get past Dr. Gupta's looks –– which is understandable. The CNN personality has held a large following for years. Some of whom must be there to follow some of his other popular traits.
would u risk it all for dr sanjay gupta? be honest— em*a cream*r (@coffeecondiment) June 30, 2021
"Finally, a Jeopardy! guest host who has me," this user said in clear support of Gupta's casting.
Finally, a Jeopardy! guest host who has met me. I wonder if Dr. Sanjay Gupta will mention that day he was honored to shake my hand a few weeks before I didn’t get the CNN job.— AnnReynolds (@Annecdotally) June 28, 2021
Alas, he can't please everybody in the fanbase and some have found his dance moves could use some updating. "I realize Dr. Sanjay Gupta's trying to liven things up but I don't need him doing the windmill," someone shared.
I realize Dr. Sanjay Gupta's trying to liven things up but I don't need him doing the windmill. #Jeopardy— Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) July 5, 2021