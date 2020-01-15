‘Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time’ Had Some Extremely Nerve-Racking Final Jeopardies

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament is now at an end, but the competition had some seriously nerve-wracking moments near the end. The show changed the game show’s format to pit three former champions against each other in multiple rounds, each of which came with a “Final Jeopardy” question. During these moments, fans were on the edges of their seats.

Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time came to a close on Tuesday night, with Ken Jennings winning it all. The final two-part installment had two tricky Final Jeopardy clues, beginning with the category “It’s all Greece to me.” The clue was: “This area of Greece, home to Pan, is synonymous with a rural paradise; it’s a setting for Virgil’s shepherd poems the ‘Eclogues.’”

Jennings delivered the correct response — “what is Arcardia?” James Holzhauer got it correct as well, while Brad Rutter did not. The second Final Jeopardy clue came from the category “Shakespeare’s tragedies,” and it was: “He has 272 speeches, the most of any non-title character in a Shakespeare tragedy.”

When you get a final jeopardy question right that @James_Holzhauer couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/5UQ8zD3Za7 — Abby Crawley (@crawl_99) January 15, 2020

Only Jenning’s got this one right with the response “who is Iago?” This gave him the win he needed to take the whole tournament, making him the definitive Greatest of All Time once and for all.

Fans were live-tweeting the Jeopardy! tournament like it was a sporting event, and many noted that these Final Jeopardy questions were nail-biters. Some wondered how anyone could have this deep-cut literary knowledge on the tip of their tongue, while others speculated about how the game’s creators decided on a category.

While Jennings was the winner, many fans were particularly fixated on Holzhauer, who put Jeopardy! in the headlines last year with his unprecedented winning streak. Some speculated that this was the first Final Jeopardy clue he had ever answered wrong, as he made a name for himself on the show with aggressive bets on the high-stakes questions.

Utter domination of who I thought was the most dominant Jeopardy player. Also, was that the first Final Jeopardy James ever missed??? https://t.co/gvDnGcXFJc — Sean (@SeanCrump) January 15, 2020

Holzhauer is also a fan-favorite because of his sardonic Twitter persona, and did not disappoint after Tuesday’s episode. After losing the tournament on a question about Shakespeare’s Iago, he changed his Twitter profile picture to one of Iago from Disney’s Aladdin.

The tournament may be over, but the regular season of Jeopardy! carries on. On Tuesday’s episode of the regular series, Veronica Vichit-Vadakan won the night, putting her on a two-day streak. Jeopardy! airs on week nights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.