'Jeopardy' Reports Claim Mayim Bialik Is 'Steaming' Over Ken Jennings Hosting Decision But Here's the Truth

Recent reports claiming to be from the set of Jeopardy have indicated that Mayim Bialik is "steaming" over the permanent hosting decision regarding herself and co-host Ken Jennings, but that may not be the truth. It was recently revealed that Jeopardy! producers have opted to stop searching for another host and just keep Bialik and Jennings as co-hosts. This, allegedly, did not sit well with the former Big Bang Theory star.

According to Suggest, a source told the Globe of Bialik's alleged reaction to the news, "She was really kissing up to everyone on the set, bringing them cupcakes and other homemade goodies, ingratiating herself to the bosses and crew like Mrs. Congeniality, but it backfired and she's pissed off." The insider added, "She's grumbled to a few people she's always going to feel like Jen's always there, always meddling." The source also alleged that Jeopardy! producers' decision to keep Jennings on was due to his popularity with viewers. "Ken has the fans' support and most fans don't seem to like Mayim no matter how hard she tried to sway them," a source claimed, adding that Jennings and Bialik "just don't get along."

When it comes to verifying this story, Suggest notes that Bialk certainly made it clear that she loves being part of Jeopardy!, and that she would be happy to be the show's sole permanent host. However, the outlet also notes that there is no concrete evidence of a rift between Bialik and Jennings. The pair have spoken kindly of each other in the past, and do not appear to be at odds over the long-term co-host news.

Back in 2021, Bialik was made the permanent host for all future Jeopardy! primetime specials, and then later was tasked with being the show's temporary host, along with Jennings. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ahead of her initial hosting stint airing on TV, Bialik spoke about the incredible opportunity and joked that the experience "was literally not believable. That's what the word unbelievable is for." She praised late longtime host Alex Trebek and his legacy, calling him "a beloved personality" and "a beloved person on that stage."

"It's something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time," she added. "My brain really works the way Jeopardy! brain needs to work." Bialik then shared that hosting Jeopardy! requires you to be able to "think fast and think on your feet." She then quipped that anytime she "didn't pronounce everything perfectly," they would come back and get "it in pickups." Check your local TV listings to find out what time and channel Jeopardy! airs in your area.