'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Katie Couric's Debut
Jeopardy!'s journey to find a replacement for longtime host Alex Trebek has entered its next phase. Katie Couric kicked off her two-week stint on Monday, serving the guest host role previously filled by champ Ken Jennings and executive product Mike Richards. As one would expect, fans of the syndicated game show had both positive and negative opinions on the NBC News alum's debut.
Some praised Couric's demeanor while also noting the fact that she was the first female Jeopardy! host ever (on International Women's Day, no less). There were haters, too, with negative Twitter users thinking she paled in comparison to Trebek and other guest hosts. Luckily for the critics, Couric's time on Jeopardy! will conclude on March 19, with Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22-April 2) and Aaron Rodgers (April 5-April 16) following soon after. More guest hosts, including Anderson Cooper and Savannah Guthrie, are slated for dates TBD. For now, see what some Jeopardy! fans thought of Katie Couric's time as Jeopardy!'s guest host.
I’ve seen enough! Please make the fabulous Katie Couric the permanent host of #Jeopardy already! pic.twitter.com/ghvIi3cIPe— Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) March 9, 2021
"Katie Couric did a great job as the #Jeopardy," one supporter wrote. They also noted the historic aspect of the occasion, adding, "It was awesome seeing a woman host on #InternationalWomensDay."
Katie Couric did a great job guest hosting Jeopardy tonight, very fitting for International Women’s Day! pic.twitter.com/JWoLgM48v3— janice nissen (@nissenja) March 9, 2021
"Katie Couric is, unsurprisingly so, doing a fine job hosting. She's great," another supporter wrote. "And it was sad-hilarious to me to see all the conservative opposition to her on the Jeopardy! Facebook page. Again, unsurprisingly so.
I did not know who the guest host would be when I showed up for the taping of my second episode. Gotta say, it was very fun to be the returning champ for @katiecouric’s first game as host! https://t.co/E0kM1Y3bIV— Laura Portwood-Stacer, PhD (she/her) (@lportwoodstacer) March 7, 2021
"Well its HUGE and IMPOSSIBLE to fill shoes, but you (Katie) did a great job," a third fan added in a tweet directed at Couric. "I didn't know what to expect and I was pleasantly pleased with your first show. Good Job!"
My daughter on Katie Couric as #Jeopardy host: “She’s kind of like that teacher who when you get it wrong is like, “That’s okay. You’ll get it next time.”— Amy DeCamp (@decamptownraces) March 9, 2021
"Katie Couric's first #Jeopardy episode was really good," a fourth fan added. "Excited to watch the rest of her shows!" However, not all the feedback was positive.
Katie couric is reading the categories like she reading news...... we need a another one #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/SPKNY7pFvz— Wallopallo (@pallowallo) March 9, 2021
"As expected @katiecouric is an atrocious Jeopardy host," one detractor tweeted. "Me and the wife will not watch again until there is a different host. Terrible."
Katie Couric hosting #Jeopardy is like that substitute teacher (not the fun one) playing a Jeopardy game before finals. Doesn't have the fun in her speech patterns, somewhat harsher to the players, almost Dolores Umbridge like. pic.twitter.com/cW1MHlTFpS— Michael V. Battista (@mvbattista) March 9, 2021
"Why is Jeopardy having celebrity hosts?" another critic added. "Trebek was against this sort of thing. Like he said, the contestants are the stars."
"I'll watch, because I love the game, but Katie was easily the worst of the three so far," one Jeopardy! fan wrote, comparing her to Jennings and Richards. "I'm already ready for the next guest hosts."