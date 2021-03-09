'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Katie Couric's Debut

Jeopardy!'s journey to find a replacement for longtime host Alex Trebek has entered its next phase. Katie Couric kicked off her two-week stint on Monday, serving the guest host role previously filled by champ Ken Jennings and executive product Mike Richards. As one would expect, fans of the syndicated game show had both positive and negative opinions on the NBC News alum's debut.

Some praised Couric's demeanor while also noting the fact that she was the first female Jeopardy! host ever (on International Women's Day, no less). There were haters, too, with negative Twitter users thinking she paled in comparison to Trebek and other guest hosts. Luckily for the critics, Couric's time on Jeopardy! will conclude on March 19, with Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22-April 2) and Aaron Rodgers (April 5-April 16) following soon after. More guest hosts, including Anderson Cooper and Savannah Guthrie, are slated for dates TBD. For now, see what some Jeopardy! fans thought of Katie Couric's time as Jeopardy!'s guest host.