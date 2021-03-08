✖

Katie Couric is set to make her JEOPARDY! hosting debut on Monday. Following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, several individuals, including Couric, Anderson Cooper, and Mayim Bialik, have been tapped to host the quiz show series. Couric will serve as the guest host for JEOPARDY! over the course of the next two weeks.

According to PEOPLE, you can find Couric behind the podium on JEOPARDY! from Monday, March 8, to Friday, March 19. The publication noted that the journalist will be the first female guest host of the program. As the show previously shared, the cumulative total of the contestants' winnings during the course of each respective guest host's time on the show will be donated to the host's choice of charity. For Couric, the money will go to Stand Up To Cancer, an organization that she co-founded in 2008 and that "funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today."

After Couric's time as the guest host is up, Dr. Mehmet Oz will take his turn stepping into the role of JEOPARDY! host. He will be the host from March 22 to April 2. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will serve as a guest host from April 5 to April 16. JEOPARDY! will also see Cooper, Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Bill Whitaker, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta step behind the podium. However, exact dates for their hosting stints have not been set just yet. Ken Jennings, a JEOPARDY! champion and a consulting producer on the show, was the first one to serve as a guest host following Trebek's passing. He hosted the show over the course of six weeks. In the midst of his hosting stint, Jennings spoke about being on the show with Action News. During the interview, he opened up about the emotions that he felt after stepping into Trebek's shoes as a guest host on the program.

"I knew we were all still kind of grieving Alex Trebek in our way, and grieving the loss of Jeopardy! with Alex, which was a part of the ritual of a lot of our lives," he said. " But I also wanted to say, 'Hey, it's not going to be the same, but Jeopardy! is going to go on and it's still going to be great with a different host." After Jennings' time as the guest host wrapped up, JEOPARDY! executive producer Mike Richards stepped into the role and received a ton of support from viewers in the process.