‘Jeopardy’ Champ James Holzhauer Referenced Weird Al’s ‘I Lost on Jeopardy,’ and It’s Hilarious

Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer won fans hearts even as he lost the game show by referencing Weird Al Yankovic.

Holzhauer had an historic run on Jeopardy! with 32 straight wins and record-high average winnings. His streak ended on Monday, but even then he kept things light by changing his profile picture to an image of Weird Al Yankovic. The snippet came from the parody singer’s song “I Lost on Jeopardy.”

The simple yet on-the-nose reference had fans reeling with joy. It also showed Holzhauer’s good humor about his loss. The professional gambler was just one game away from breaking the record for all-time most winnings of any single player on the game.

I like your new Twitter avatar, James! pic.twitter.com/VeoaAxiMVs — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 4, 2019



Even Yankovic himself took note of the profile picture, and found it funny. The singer tweeted a screenshot of Holzhauer’s profile, adorned with his picture.

“I like your new Twitter avatar, James!” he wrote. Holzhauer retweeted Yankovic.

Holzhauer has shared other memes and jokes about his loss as well. On Monday night, he retweeted an Avengers: Infinity War screenshot from Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings, whose record he almost beat.

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019



“Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed,” Jennings wrote.

Holzhauer also retweeted a fan who posted a meme about Emma Boettcher, the librarian who finally beat him this week. It showed Boettcher with the Bane mask from The Dark Knight Rises photoshopped over her face, referencing the fact that Holzhauer claimed a lot of his knowledge came from his time in the library as a kid.

“You merely perused the library,” the meme Boettcher said. “I run it.”

james holzhuaer: “i got a lot of my knowledge from non-fiction children’s books at the library” emma boettcher: pic.twitter.com/QD1xE0cdWu — d (@_TimeTraveler33) June 4, 2019



Holzhauer also shared a one-piece bathing suit with his face on it, jokes about his background in sports betting and mockery of his nervous on-screen smile. On Tuesday night, he even posted a meme of his own, with his face pasted on to Wolverine from X-Men the Animated Series.

By any metric, Holzhauer’s run on Jeopardy! is still groundbreaking, even if he did not break Jennings’ all-time record. Holzhauer averaged about $70,000 per night, allowing him to approach Jennings’ winnings in less than half as many games.

The gambler used a unique strategy of going for higher-value questions first and making bold bets on Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy. On Monday, Boettcher used a similar tactic to beat him.

Boettcher won yet again on Tuesday night, and is returning on Wednesday against high school teacher Jonathan Greenstein and education expert Erin Garratt. Perhaps Boettcher can keep her own streak going even longer.



Jeopardy! airs on week nights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.