‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Hosting Announcement for Remainder of Season 38

Jeopardy! producers have made a big hosting announcement related to the remainder of Season 38. According to Deadline, current hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will remain with the show and continue sharing the hosting duties through the end of the season. Jennings previously served as an interim host during Season 37, as was Bialik.

Earlier this year, Bialik was made the permanent host for all future Jeopardy! primetime specials, and more recently was tasked with being the show’s temporary host. This came following a major controversy surrounding exited host and executive producer Mike Richards. At the time Richards was fired, he had already filmed the first five episodes of Jeopardy! Season 38, which still aired in mid-September. While it was not necessarily explained, the reason for the episodes still airing was most likely due to gameplay rules. We can speculate that the current producers of the show would deem retaping all the episodes as unfair to the players.

Richards’ run of episodes only took place this debut week, with Bialik taking over for the following three weeks of episodes. After that, the show will move back to the rotating host schedule it utilized during Season 37, following the death of iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Bialik and Jennings were just two of many interim hosts who filled in the current season of Jeopardy! Other guest hosts included LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, Joe Buck, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ahead of her initial hosting stint airing on TV, Bialik spoke about the incredible opportunity and joked that the experience “was literally not believable. That’s what the word unbelievable is for.” She went on to praise late longtime host Alex Trebek and his legacy, calling him “a beloved personality” and “a beloved person on that stage.”

“It’s something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time,” she added. “My brain really works the way Jeopardy! brain needs to work.” Bialik then shared that hosting Jeopardy! requires you to be able to “think fast and think on your feet.” She then quipped that anytime she “didn’t pronounce everything perfectly,” they would come back and get “it in pickups.” Check your local TV listings to find out what time and channel Jeopardy! airs in your area.