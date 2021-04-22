‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Reveals Their Weirdest and Most Captivating Dream Hosts

Jeopardy! is working its way through a long list of guest hosts, but many fans feel it does not think far enough outside the box. Starting on Sunday, Twitter users amused each other by pitching the guest hosts they’d be most excited to see on the game show. The results created some hilarious hypothetical scenarios.

Screenwriter Michael Schur appears to have gotten the trend started late on Sunday night with a tweet reading: “Who’s someone they could give the Jeopardy hosting gig to that would make you watch every episode, every day, never missing a single second? I’ll start.” Schur included a photo of filmmaker Werner Herzog without comment, though many readers immediately began to speculate about how Herzog’s Jeopardy! episodes would go. He is known for his slow, ponderous way of speaking which is made all the more ominous and by his accent.

They’d have to let Werner write all Final Jeopardy questions, which would inevitably be existential and impossible to answer with words. “Under your podium, you will find a camera and an unhatched egg. With them, you will need to compose a question to the answer: Existence.” — Blaise Hemingway (@TheHemiSphere) April 19, 2021

Fans, followers and fellow Jeopardy! enthusiasts were quick to respond with their own suggestions, ranging from sincere and well-thought-out to absurd and outrageous. Many would have taken the low-key trivia show and made it into a reality TV free for all.

This week, Jeopardy! welcomed its new guest host CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. The show does not intend to name a new permanent host until the end of this season, and it may or may not be one of the guest hosts to grace the show in 2021. In the meantime, here is a look at the wildest guest hosts Twitter could come up with.

Paul Mooney

I mean, I’m really rooting for Levar Burton, but if that doesn’t come to fruition and it takes a different direction…my man, Paul Mooney. pic.twitter.com/jNqksc8xFG — ackb1017 (@ackb1017) April 19, 2021

Like this person, many users named a serious suggestion in their tweet but included an alternative as well. Fans everywhere have been calling for LeVar Burton to get a turn as a guest host and consideration as a permanent replacement but for some reason the Jeopardy! producers have not made the invitation.

Tom Waits

And if I could bring back the dead these two would split duties. pic.twitter.com/ovmE5MhV5I — Scout Lefkowitz (@RockhavenFarmer) April 19, 2021

Also, he gets to write all the questions and answers. — Robb Badlam (@BuckyUnderbelly) April 19, 2021

One user proposed singer-songwriter Tom Waits but noted that if dead celebrities could be candidates, he would want to see comedians Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx give the answers.

Mascots

Some felt that no human host could ever replace Alex Trebek, and suggested fictional mascots instead. While a Sesame Street character might have been right at home on the stage, the Philadelphia mascot Gritty would have been an alarming sight.

Themselves

Why aren’t you liking my tweet? I’m right. — Andrew Maurer (@M15r2r) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, some took the opportunity to audition for the job themselves since Schur was asking.

Gilbert Godfried

My only argument against it is I would want to see his tangents and we never could. — Where’s Your Mask? (@btrwkart) April 19, 2021

A surprising number of people suggested comedian Gilbert Godfried for the job, with varying degrees of sincerity. Godfried is known for his intense voice, which might bring some energy to the usually reserved game show set.

Sam Elliott

On the other end of the spectrum, some suggested Sam Elliott bring his famously soothing voice to the set.

Schur’s Characters

I’ll raise you and counter with #LeslieKnope pic.twitter.com/DhWlC65xe1 — Amy Justus Katz (@amyjustuskatz) April 19, 2021

Finally, several fans proposed that characters from Schur’s TV shows should get the job — whether Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) from Parks and Rec or Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) from The Good Place. Jeopardy! airs on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET.