'Jeopardy!' Viewers Weigh in on Anderson Cooper's Hosting Debut

Anderson Cooper made his JEOPARDY! debut on Monday. Over the course of the past several months, numerous individuals, such as Aaron Rodgers and Katie Couric, have served as guest hosts for the quiz show in light of Alex Trebek's passing. But, how did viewers respond to Cooper's turn at the helm?

At the top of Monday's episode, Cooper paid his respects to longtime host Trebek, who died in November following a battle with cancer. In his opening remarks, the CNN anchor noted that this wasn't his first time on the JEOPARDY! stage, as he competed in the Celebrity Jeopardy Tournament four times in the past (he also opened up about how he won twice and "lost very badly twice"). He said, "To be on this stage where Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! with such grace and intelligence for so long is really amazing and is very humbling." Cooper added that it was an "honor" to be asked to step into Trebek's shoes, as he continued, "But, getting to guest host these next two weeks, raise money for good causes and pay tribute to Alex, it's really an honor. I miss him and I know that we all do."

Of course, following his time as the host, viewers spoke out on social media to share their thoughts on how Cooper fared during his first episode. And they had plenty to say.