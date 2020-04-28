'Jeopardy!' Contestant's 'Chaka Khan' Response Has Social Media Cringing

Jeopardy! contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn may have made history on Monday's show when she provided an explanation for her wrong answer to a Civil War-themed Final Jeopardy question, but it was a wrong answer given earlier in the night that saw her making waves on social media. Tackling a $2,000 clue about an 1800s warrior leader, Rayburn, a writer and stay-at-home mom from Hutto, Texas, confused music icon Chaka Khan with 1800s warrior leader Shaka Zulu.

The correct answer to the clue – "Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate the holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s" – was actually Shaka Zulu. While Chaka Khan has certainly earned her spot in the history books, she is better known as the Queen of Funk for her hit songs like "I'm Every Woman" and "Ain't Nobody" rather than being the leader of the Zulu Kingdom.

Despite the mix-up, Rayburn went on to win the game, bringing her two-day total to $39,400, and inspired plenty of reactions on social media. Across Twitter, Jeopardy! fans couldn’t help but point out the mistake, leading to plenty of humorous reactions. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious reactions to the confusion.