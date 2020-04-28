'Jeopardy!' Contestant's 'Chaka Khan' Response Has Social Media Cringing
Jeopardy! contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn may have made history on Monday's show when she provided an explanation for her wrong answer to a Civil War-themed Final Jeopardy question, but it was a wrong answer given earlier in the night that saw her making waves on social media. Tackling a $2,000 clue about an 1800s warrior leader, Rayburn, a writer and stay-at-home mom from Hutto, Texas, confused music icon Chaka Khan with 1800s warrior leader Shaka Zulu.
I ... I am crying. pic.twitter.com/A8UL4SQEbA— KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) April 28, 2020
The correct answer to the clue – "Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate the holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s" – was actually Shaka Zulu. While Chaka Khan has certainly earned her spot in the history books, she is better known as the Queen of Funk for her hit songs like "I'm Every Woman" and "Ain't Nobody" rather than being the leader of the Zulu Kingdom.
Despite the mix-up, Rayburn went on to win the game, bringing her two-day total to $39,400, and inspired plenty of reactions on social media. Across Twitter, Jeopardy! fans couldn’t help but point out the mistake, leading to plenty of humorous reactions. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious reactions to the confusion.
And the great warriors prepared for battle as their leader professed: Tell me something good!!!— 🇵🇷Adam J Rodríguez, PsyD (@arodriguezpsyd) April 27, 2020
Aye @ChakaKhan see we DO celebrate you— Luther Vandals (@questlove) April 28, 2020
This sent me😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jnBo75JFzo— Roxy (@roxydavis99) April 28, 2020
she was half right and isn't Chaka Kahn ALWAYS the right answer? #Jeopardy #ChakaKahn pic.twitter.com/0OIdGTEIDj— Black Cherry Nerd (@cherry_LA) April 28, 2020
The Zulu Warrior Leader, Chaka Kahn......
I can hear their war chants now:
“Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn let me rock you, let me rock you Chaka Kahn. Let me rock me rock ya, that’s all I wanna do.....”
Made my night! TY— AmeliaRose (@AmysandersonAmy) April 28, 2020
Chaka Khan did not go through the fire, to the limit, to the wall, for a chance to be mistaken for Shaka Zulu chile 😫😫😂😂 https://t.co/hdK6Mp0Asx— BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) April 28, 2020
Legendary Warrior Leader, Chaka Khan. https://t.co/rSlzgt145q pic.twitter.com/8miSHFPDzz— K.T. Porta 🇲🇽 (@bgpuente) April 28, 2020
Doggonit I can’t stop watching it and laughing! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣— Megan (@athena73129) April 28, 2020
Lmao, I love the laughing in the background. Bless her heart.— blktechwarrior (@blktechwarrior) April 28, 2020
Name the Zulu warrior in this picture...”Who is Chaka Khan?” pic.twitter.com/bdu5dvy2Yc— Rev. Dr. Johannon R. Tate (@Dr_JRTate) April 27, 2020
You know she was like WTH did I just say.— Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) April 28, 2020
This is the one time I need Steve Harvey to be hosting, just so he can completely stop the game & represent my disbelief— Pasch....it sounds like cash (@Tao_Pasch) April 28, 2020