‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s ‘Pandemic’ Answer Has Social Media Freaking Out

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a contestant correctly answering a “pandemic” question, and the answer has social media users freaking out. The moment came during Tuesday’s College Championship game between Yale sophomore Nathaniel Miller, Florida State University junior Sophie Casarico, and University of Florida sophomore Kayla Kalhor.

While in control of the board during Double Jeopardy, Miller chose the $800 clue from the “Health & Medicine” category. Host Alex Trebek then read the clue out loud, saying, “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time.” Miller quickly buzzed in with the correct answer, replying, “What is a pandemic?” What makes the moment most unbelievable, is the fact that the episode was actually taped back in February, per The Ringer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miller went on to win the game, which will see him advance in the tournament. Many fans are excited for him, but what many have been talking about is that very coincidental questions, which came before the The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. Scroll down to see what viewers have been saying about it on Twitter.

​

“Pandemic” an answer on Jeopardy tonight. Eerie ! pic.twitter.com/nd9eUdMMlG — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) April 7, 2020

​

Did anyone else get a lump in their throat when they realized “pandemic” was an answer on #Jeopardy tonight or just me? — Justin Rocke (@JustinRocke) April 7, 2020

I know right ? — Boogie (@boogiedarling) April 7, 2020

​

🙄



Pandemic answer on ‘Jeopardy’ has people totally freaked out https://t.co/5cQ0MEJ6Cu via @nypost — scott tansino (@Tazz21Scott) April 8, 2020

​

“What is a pandemic?” Too soon. #Jeopardy — Michael Stone (@Michael__Stone) April 7, 2020

What else did they want? Plague? Epidemic? — Caitlin Barlow 🏳️‍🌈🐘🐬 (@Catalina1016) April 8, 2020

​

This show has the most prophetic timing with air dates of the clues. #pandemic #Jeopardy — T. Natasha Turner (@WorkWriteComm) April 7, 2020

​

It’s a bit surprising that people don’t seem to know that they film these months in advance. If just the word “pandemic” is enough to upset you, then I really don’t know what to say to that. — Lispy Lizard (@LLispyLizard) April 8, 2020

Check this..! No One should be offended or surprised!! It was taped in February anyway. Pandemic answer on ‘Jeopardy’ has people totally freaked out https://t.co/fqVRt2x5Qx via @nypost — D G Marcus-Hill (@MarcusHill38) April 8, 2020

​

But the answer made sense? Why is just hearing the word so scary to people? I guess it’s probably the same crowd that panic bought toilet paper — Jacob (@M00nKnight69) April 8, 2020