‘Jeopardy!’ Christmas Eve Poem Video Gives Fans Chance to Send Well Wishes Alex Trebek Amid Cancer Battle

The Christmas Eve episode of Jeopardy! saw the show get festive as two new contestants arrived to do their best to win some money, with host Alex Trebek welcoming new challengers Barbara and Drew and previous winner Robin with a possibly accidental poem.

“Welcome ladies and gentleman,” he began. “It’s Christmas Eve, so get the kids in bed early, put out the milk and cookies, Santa’s on his way. He was good to Robin yesterday, she won a lot of money, Barbara and Drew, could happen to you.”

Fans used the comments section of the clip to offer their well-wishes to the host, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

“Alex looks great. Please God watch over him,” one wrote.

“Merry Christmas Alex to you and those you love,” another added.

“Sending wishes for a very Merry Christmas Alex to you and your family,” a third shared with well wishes.

“Merry Christmas to the jeopardy family; crew, writers, staff and of course Alex,” a fourth added.

“Merry Christmas to all! I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas!” a final comment said.

Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer recently underwent chemotherapy for a second time.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” Vanna White told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she added. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

Last week, Trebek celebrated Christmas early, hosting his annual Christmas party at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in Los Angeles. Trebek threw the party for Jeopardy! staff and crew and surprise the group with performances by comedian Paula Poundstone and singer Don McLean.

Alex Trebek took over Feinsteins’s at Vitello’s to host the Jeopardy! staff and crew for their holiday party. Special entertainment was provided by Don McLean and Paula Poundstone. Well done, Alex! pic.twitter.com/BzbSZnAg1n — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 20, 2019

