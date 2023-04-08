'Jeopardy!' Champion Brian Henegar Reacts to Tweets Comparing His Mustache to Adolf Hitler's

Brian Henegar's doesn't appreciate the Adolf Hilter mustache comparisons. He first made headlines when he won over $23,000 in Jeopardy! The took to Twitter to address some of the online hate he's received in which social media users have compared his mustache to the Nazi World War II instigator. "I'm seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks… So I'm going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon," Henegar tweeted. He added in a later Tweet: "So…I'm back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity," Henegar wrote. "Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you."

He attracted lots of positivity from his post. One user wrote: Rooting for you, Brian! Sorry that you were subjected to such hate!" Another chimed in, "Don't keep that crap in your heart. Choose to believe the positivity. We can't help what people say about us but we can help how we react. Calling them out is the right thing to do. Now take in all these virtual hugs and float on them. You're a pleasure to watch play the game!!"

While he had everyone's attention, he donated some of his Jeopardy! money to the Anti-Defamation League. "And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

With all of the comparisons, he says the mustache had to go. Initially, he was going to shave the facial hair but settled for growing a goatee. "I admit that I run the risk of making myself look like my evil twin from a parallel universe, but that's just the risk I am willing to take," Henegar joked.