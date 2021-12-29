Watch All 3 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Hilariously Fall Flat on Machine Gun Kelly Clue

It turns out that Jeopardy contestants aren’t the biggest fans of Machine Gun Kelly. During a recent episode, Jeopardy! shared a clue about Kelly’s nickname, “MGK.” However, awkwardness ensued when none of the contestants buzzed in with the right answer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the category that featured the clue was called “Musical 3-INITIALers.” For any of Kelly’s fans, you’ll know the answer to the clue right away. Ken Jennings, the current guest host, read while an image of Kelly appeared, “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” None of the contestants — Donna Lethow, Ashley Castle, or reigning champion Amy Schneider — knew the answer.

After a great deal of silence, the buzzer interrupted to let them know that the time had expired. Jennings then said that the trio “apparently” aren’t fans of the rapper. On Twitter, Jeopardy! viewers couldn’t help but reflect on the humorous moment. One fan even joked that the clue would have been a breeze for Kelly’s girlfriend, Megan Fox. Even though Schneider didn’t guess Kelly’s name correctly, she still continued her winning streak.

Schneider has racked up an impressive number of wins and has made history in the process. The Today Show reported that she tied the record for most wins (20) by a woman, tying the record previously set by Julia Collins in 2014. Schneider also previously set the record for the highest overall earnings for a woman, as she has won $768,8000 as of Tuesday. Considering her winning streak, it won’t come as a surprise to hear that she has qualified for the annual Tournament of Champions. Upon qualifying for the competition, she became the first transgender contestant to do so. While her run on Jeopardy has been historic for a number of reasons, Schneider has said that she didn’t want to make her appearances on the show “too much about being trans” but added that she is “proud” to be a trans woman.

“The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor. But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret,” Schneider said. “While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!”