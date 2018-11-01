Alex Trebek Signs on for ‘Jeopardy!’ Through 2022 With Renewed Contract

Jeopardy! fans can rest easy today, as Alex Trebek has renewed his contract and signed on to stay with the quiz show for a few more years.

According to PEOPLE, 78-year-old Trebek will remain with the show through 2022, even though he previously stated that he was considering retiring sooner.

Notably, Sony Pictures Television — the producing studio for Jeopardy! — has also renewed contracts with 72-year-old Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and his game show co-star 61-year-old Vanna White through 2022 as well.

In July, Alex Trebek said there was a 50/50 chance he’d be leaving #Jeopardy in 2020. He and #WheelOfFortune’s Pat & Vanna have just renewed their contracts and will stay on until at least Summer 2022. At that time, Trebek will be 82 years old. pic.twitter.com/o1ItzndJ0A — LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) November 1, 2018

Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins released a statement on the contract renewals, saying that the company could not be happier to continue working with the three legendary game shows stars.

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they’ll continue to do so through 2022,” Hopkins said.

While Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! for many years, he was not the shows first host, as that honor goes to lifelong TV personality Art Fleming, who began hosted the show from 1964 to until 1975, and then again from 1978 to 1979.

Trebek began hosting the show when it was taken into syndication in 1984. He’s been dedicated to the series for over 30 years, even heading back to work on-time one year after suffering a minor heart attack between seasons.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Trebek spoke about his health issues and elaborated on how it affected him.

“I was counting up my various surgeries the other day and I think it’s close to 20 now — different parts of my body — and people often ask, they say, ‘You appear to be in good shape, do you work out?’ I say, ‘No.’ ‘Do you diet?’ ‘No.’ ‘Do you eat well?’ ‘Well, sort of,’ but my breakfast of champions for years was a Snickers and a Diet Pepsi, and this past year I ran into a nutritionist who said, ‘Oh, Alex that’s terrible! You’ve got to be eating better than that at the start of the day.’ So I changed,” he stated.

