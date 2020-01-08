‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Curses During First ‘Greatest of All Time’ Episode, and Viewers Can’t Get Over It

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time began on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and the three competitors — James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter — all proved that they have what it takes to nab the GOAT title. But, viewers couldn’t help but focus on one specific part of the program: Alex Trebek using the word “b—in’.”

During the Jan. 7 episode, Trebek read a clue from the “Totally Rad 1980s” category and said: “Hey babe! I made you a b—in’ mixtape to play on this Sony item that dominated the ’80s and began in the U.S. as the “soundabout” (the answer was a walkman).

After he read the clue, fans immediately flocked to Twitter to express just how much they loved Trebek’s cursing moment.

“Alex Trebek saying “bitchin’” is already the highlight of 2020,” one viewer wrote on Twitter about the host’s clue.

“my eulogy will just be a recording of alex trebek saying “b—in,” another viewer wrote.

“Can someone make a ringtone of Alex Trebek saying b—in’?” one Jeopardy! fan, who was all about the moment, asked. “I’d like it to be the sound I wake up to each morning. The only way to start the day.”

Since this marked the first episode of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time special, there will likely be many more exciting moments to come from the host and the competitors alike. But, as for who will end up winning the title in the end, it’s still up in the air. Trebek spoke to Good Morning America recently where he expressed that even he has no idea who will come out on top.

“There are elements that favor each of the three guys,” Trebek said. “They didn’t win all that money by accident.”

Elsewhere on GMA, all three of the competitors, Jennings, Holzhauer, and Rutter, sat down to discuss the competition and the host of the whole event, Trebek. The three men also wore purple ribbons to support the host as he continues his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“I feel like I’ve grown up watching Alex and he’s the closest thing my generation has to a Walter Cronkite — a broadcaster who you just trust because he’s in your home every night,” Jennings said about Trebek. “It’s amazing that he’s still with us and he’s facing his health battles with such courage.”