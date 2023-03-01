Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd's Talk Shows Will Each Continue for Another Season

Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson both have another season as talk show hosts ahead of them. Last month, Deadline reported that Sherri and The Jennifer Hudson Show had both been renewed – in the case of Sherri, for two more seasons. For two relatively new syndicated talk shows, this is a major win.

Both Sherri and The Jennifer Hudson Show are produced by Fox Television Stations, and it was that company that ordered their renewals. Sherri took over the slot previously occupied by The Wendy Williams Show, and that transition was relatively seamless as Shepherd served as the guest host for Williams for nearly an entire season. Sherri even retains some of the off-screen talent of its predecessor, including David Perler as executive producer and showrunner. That show is now guaranteed to go on until at least the spring of 2025.

Sherri is filmed in front of a live audience at Chelsea Studios in New York City. It is a comedic show where its host covers the latest news in pop culture, entertainment and trending topics all with her personal observations. She is also joined by celebrity guests for interviews at times, and the audience may be called up for some segments. It is reportedly Linosgate's number 1 nationally syndicated talk show, so this renewal comes as no surprise.

Meanwhile, The Jennifer Hudson Show is less overtly comedic, but just as personal. Hudson interviews celebrities as well – including some of her friends – and she covers the latest news with a particular eye toward music and viral sensations online. This is a solid fit since Hudson herself found her way into Hollywood through American Idol - a nationwide star search with no bias towards existing Hollywood connections.

Hudson is now an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner, so it's no surprise that she can draw a crowd. Her show has reportedly maintained an average of 5.2 million viewers per week, and it has been renewed through the spring of 2024. Distributor Hearst Television has already renewed the show as well, meaning it maintains an important chunk of its audience.

Both talk shows are on the air now. New episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. ET while Sherri airs at 11 a.m. ET. Check your local listings for the correct station to tune in.