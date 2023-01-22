Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.

In the series, a backstory was added for the character Allie as a "highly intelligent enemy of the state" and fleshed out the character of Margo, played by George, who just goes by "Mother" in the book. Author Paul Theroux told Deadline ahead of the cancellation that if a third season was an option, "it would segue into the book itself, and the movie's search for a utopian community." He added: "But we don't know at the end of the second season if Allie is part of this, or if Margo is on her own. That's the cliffhanger," noting the ending in Season 2.

Theroux was thrust further into the spotlight during his relationship and marriage with Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston. They were married for three years, and together for a total of 7 ½.

At the time of their split, a source revealed that they couldn't make it work due to being long-distance and arguing over where to live. "He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle, and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love," an insider told E! News. "But he fell in love with Jennifer, so it was something he came to accept. But everyone around him knew it wasn't really who he was. They have always just been two very different people with very different characters who just happened to fall in love. He's more nomadic, more of a free spirit; he's rugged and urban, and Jennifer just isn't that kind of person."

He denied the claims, telling Esquire in 2021: 'Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole "This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!" That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification.'