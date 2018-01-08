TV Shows

Jennifer Aniston Gets ‘Kinky’ With Carol Burnett at Golden Globes

Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best […]

By

Jennifer Aniston presented at the Golden Globes with TV icon Carol Burnett by her side and things got a little kinky.

After announcing the nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series, Aniston surprisingly stopped the show so she could tug on Burnett’s ear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can I just pull your ear?” the Friends star asked.

“If you must,” a surprised Burnett said.

Aniston then gleefully pulled on Burnett’s ear, then thanked the Carol Burnett Show star. Burnett sighed, then they proceeded to award The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan the Golden Globe.

As fans of Burnett may know, the comedienne used to end each episode of The Carol Burnett Show with a tug on her left ear.

Earlier in the segment, Burnett jokingly praised Aniston’s performance on Will & Grace, even though she wasn’t on that show.

Burnett and Aniston also presented The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss with the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama series.

Aniston’s appearance with Burnett lit Twitter up, with many excited to see Burnett.

Photo credit: Twitter / @TBS

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts