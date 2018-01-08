Jennifer Aniston Gets ‘Kinky’ With Carol Burnett at Golden Globes

Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ifzOwGdszF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Jennifer Aniston presented at the Golden Globes with TV icon Carol Burnett by her side and things got a little kinky.

After announcing the nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series, Aniston surprisingly stopped the show so she could tug on Burnett’s ear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can I just pull your ear?” the Friends star asked.

“If you must,” a surprised Burnett said.

“Kinky” – Carol Burnett, 2018 — emily (@alvastarrs) January 8, 2018

Aniston then gleefully pulled on Burnett’s ear, then thanked the Carol Burnett Show star. Burnett sighed, then they proceeded to award The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan the Golden Globe.

As fans of Burnett may know, the comedienne used to end each episode of The Carol Burnett Show with a tug on her left ear.

Earlier in the segment, Burnett jokingly praised Aniston’s performance on Will & Grace, even though she wasn’t on that show.

Jennifer Aniston not getting Carol Burnett’s “I loved you on Will and Grace” joke just killed me — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 8, 2018

Burnett and Aniston also presented The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss with the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama series.

Aniston’s appearance with Burnett lit Twitter up, with many excited to see Burnett.

“Stay tuned for Carol Burnett…..” Me: pic.twitter.com/mbNAaszLmK — lindsay wilson (@lindsaay_wilson) January 8, 2018



hi. #CarolBurnett is a fucking living legend and american treasure. that is all. — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) January 8, 2018



DASSS RIGHT U STAND FOR CAROL BURNETT — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) January 8, 2018



Photo credit: Twitter / @TBS