Jenna Dewan Wows ‘The Resident’ Doctor in Guest Starring Role

The Resident fans should keep their eyes peeled for Jenna Dewan, who is set to be roaming the halls of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital next week.

The dancer and actress makes her debut on the FOX drama on Monday’s upcoming episode as Julian Lynn, a medical device representative who seems to have a gift for convincing doctors that they need new and expensive equipment.

In a sneak peek of the episode, called “The Prince & The Pauper,” Julian woos Devon (Manish Dayal) with her “superpower” of being able to tell a doctor’s specialty just by laying eyes on them — and her artificial sphincters and hip replacement scar certainly don’t hurt her chances, either. Watch the sneak peek here.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) frustrations over Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) dad grow more prevalent as Matt’s dad is not the new chairman of the board and asking Conrad for his input on hospital expenses. Meanwhile, Mina (Shaunette Renee Wilson) struggles in her relationship with Micah (Patrick Walker) while Devon is given the task of showing the interns the ropes.

Dewan currently hosts NBC’s World of Dance, which is also home to the Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough series and in its second season. She has recently held down guest roles on Man With a Plan and Supergirl.

While fans were hopeful that she would appear in the season 2 premiere of The Resident, they learned they’d have to wait until the second episode to “meet Julian,” as she put it on Twitter.

Along with a photo of her character, Dewan tweeted earlier this week, “Watch the premiere of [The Resident] tonight, meet Julian next week.”

Dewan picked up her new roles after she announced her split from husband Channing Tatum following almost nine years of marriage.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman,” she told Women’s Health. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.