Jenna Dewan Tatum to Star in Fox Musical Drama Pilot

Jenna Dewan Tatum has landed the lead role in Fox’s new musical drama pilot, Mixtape, The Wrap reports.

The show, written by Quantico creator Joshue Safran and directed by Jesse Peretz, is hailed as “a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are, [capturing] the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.”

Tatum confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “very excited” alongside a story highlighting the casting.

The 37-year-old actress was tapped to play Joanna, a young professional who always keeps everything under control.

“She’s the most rational person she knows. And yet she’s a little guarded, as if always prepared for the worst,” The Wrap described of the character.

Tatum rounds out the cast of the pilot episode, which also includes Revenge alum Madeline Stowe and La La Land actress Callie Hernandez, as well as Megan Ferguson and Jahmil French.

Safran, whose credits also include the NBC’s former musical drama Smash, also serves as executive producer on the hourlong pilot. Ali Krug is co-executive producer and Annapurna leaders Naegle and Megan Ellison are executive producers.

Tatum will continue to serve as host and mentor on NBC’s competition reality series World of Dance, which will return for a second season this summer. She previously starred on Lifetime’s Witches of East End and NBC’s The Playboy Club, but is most known for her lead role in Step Up alongside now-husband Channing Tatum.

The couple met on the set of the 2006 dance drama and hit it off immediately, but Tatum said she wanted an all-or-nothing romance, which Channing wasn’t ready to give.

“I said, ‘Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that’s totally fine. But we’re not gonna hang out and watch movies,’” she recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. “‘You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship.’”

Three days later, after a night out, Tatum arrived at his co-star’s door in a rather unusual getup.

“He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” she said. “He’s in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, ‘Let’s do this.’”

As it turns out, the pair’s relationship didn’t stay secret for long: “It’s even worse because the next morning he was in my room and I go to set because I had an earlier call time. I’m getting hair and makeup done and an hour goes by and the production assistants go, ‘We can’t find Channing. We don’t know where he is. He’s not in his room. We’ve banged on his door and called his room.’ And I called a PA over and said, ‘He’s in my room.’”

The couple married in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013.