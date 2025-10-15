Jenna Bush Hager Hints at Who ‘Today’ Fans Want as Her Co-Host

Jenna Bush Hager might be getting closer to finding a permanent co-host.

Since Hoda Kotb left Today in January, Bush Hager has been hosting Today’s fourth hour solo, along with rotating guest hosts each week.

Per TV Insider, the former First Daughter recalled to current Today with Jenna & Friends guest co-host Matt Rogers on Wednesday’s episode that a lot of moms and daughters came up to her at an event the night before to tell her that Rogers is their favorite.

“In fact, a mom-daughter duo… one was a teacher. They watch the show after school, after they work, and they call each other during it. And the mom goes, ‘Yeah, and I met that adorable Matt Rogers on your show,’” she continued. “And the daughter was like, ‘Mom, we know him from Las [Culturistas].’ And she said all the moms are falling in love.”

Rogers, who has been hosting the pop culture podcast Las Culturistas with SNL star Bowen Yang since 2016, has stepped in as Bush Hager’s co-host on several occasions throughout this year. He returned on Tuesday and will be co-hosting Today’s fourth hour with Bush Hager through Friday. “We’ll be here tomorrow. Bring all your moms to fall in love with Matt,” Bush Hager joked on Wednesday. Rogers added, “Hey, moms!”

Many fans took to the comments of the show’s Instagram page on a video of Bush Hager and Rogers, with one fan saying, “Matt Rogers permanently?!? Please!!!” Survivor favorite Parvati Shallow also got in on the Rogers lovefest, saying, “Matt is a morning show dream.” Other fans chimed in, commenting, “We love Matt Rogers. Give that man a job!” and “‘Jeans on a Yacht’ is where the multiverse splits. One where Matt goes and becomes the next host of the TODAY show. Matt, the job is yours if you want it.”

January 2026 will mark a year since Kotb left, and Bush Hager has been taking her time finding a permanent co-host. However, it can’t be easy knowing the kind of chemistry she had with Kotb. She and Rogers seem to be hitting it off, though, and fans surely love him, so who knows what could happen. It’s unknown if and when Bush Hager will announce a permanent co-host, but it’s never too early to petition.