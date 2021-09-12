‘Today’: Al Roker Reflects on Tough Day as He Helps Lay Willard Scott to Rest

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker paid tribute to his mentor, the late Willard Scott on Saturday. Roker reflected on his difficult day on Instagram, noting that the funeral fell on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the sixth anniversary of his mother-in-law’s death. Scott, who worked at NBC for over six decades, died on Sept. 4 at age 84.

“Attended the [homegoing celebration] of [Scott],” Roker wrote. He noted that it was an “emotional day” as the somber anniversary of 9/11. Saturday also marked six years since his wife Deborah Roberts‘ mother Ruth died. Roker’s post included images from the funeral schedule pamphlet. Mourners were also given a postcard with Scott’s smiling face on one side and the Irish Blessing on the other side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roker’s fans shared their memories of Scott and condolences in the comments to his post. “So many hugs and prayers to you and Deborah, Al. So much pain but so many prayers to left you all up,” one person wrote. “Willard picked the right guy Al Roker, A#l you have done him proud. I loved Willard , and you also Al, God bless you All,” another fan wrote. “He was one of the Greats,” another added.

Scott was born in Alexandria, Virginia and began his broadcasting career while still in college. He worked as an NBC page at the network’s Washington, D.C. radio station as a 16-year-old. While working in Washington radio, he also starred in local children’s television programs and began appearing as a meteorologist on WRC-TV in 1970. In 1980, he joined Today and became a national institution. He was famous for wishing centenarians birthdays since 1983. He went into semi-retirement in 1996, when Roker replaced him. He fully retired in December 2015. Scott is survived by his wife Paris Keena, and his two children from his marriage to the late Mary Dwyer Scott.

Roker was never shy when it came to discussing the impact Scott had on his career. On Sept. 4, Roker shared a heartbreaking tribute to his mentor. “He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote, alongside photos of the two. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

When Roker flew from New York to Washington, D.C. to attend Scott’s funeral, he posted a video showing the view from the plane’s window.”On my way to [Washington, D.C.] and struck by the view of downtown as we fly past [Ground Zero],” Roker wrote. On Saturday, Roker also posted the iconic photo of three firefighters raising the U.S. flag at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks.