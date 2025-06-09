Awkward ‘Today’ Show Moment Leads to Pregnancy Announcement Confusion

Savannah Guthrie’s comment on Monday’s episode of the TODAY show led to a bit of confusion surrounding co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

While promoting Bush Hager’s upcoming Morning Boost segment on the NBC morning show, Guthrie said, “Jenna’s got a little something in the oven for the Boost.”

As Bush Hager went on to tease her segment, a confused Carson Daly could be heard asking, “Wait, what?” Guthrie could then be heard telling Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker to “stop that.”

“Did you say Jenna’s pregnant?” Roker then asked, with Daly chiming in, “Are you making an announcement?”

Bush Hager immediately shook her head, saying of Guthrie, “You guys, I understood what she said.” The moment of confusion quickly turned into a humorous moment, as someone could be heard joking to Bush Hager, “I’m so excited for you!”

Bush Hager is already mom to daughters Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and son Hal, 5, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

Earlier this year, Hager revealed that she was “pretty sure” she and her husband were done expanding their family. “I’m pretty sure I’ve come to terms that three, although it’s an imperfect number, is a perfect number for our household,” she said on Today With Jenna & Friends on March 3.

Bush Hager said that while she would have loved to have a fourth child, it just wasn’t in the cards for her family, as her husband recently turned 47 in May. “I’m still quite young,” added the 43-year-old anchor, as Guthrie joked, “…ish.”

“It’s very normal,” Guthrie assured Bush Hager at the time. “I think they call it ‘being broody.’ You’re kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock.”