Jeffrey Tambor ‘Profoundly Disappointed’ Following ‘Transparent’ Firing

Jeffrey Tambor spoke out following Amazon‘s decision to fire him from Transparent Thursday.

The actor was officially fired from the Emmy-winning Amazon Studios series, after the retail and streaming giant completed its internal investigation after sexual harassment claims were made against Tambor. The actor received critical praise for his role on the series as transgender woman Maura Pfefferman.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said in a statement released by Variety. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Tambor will have no role in the upcoming fifth season of the Jill Soloway-created series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Transparent cast member Trace Lysette previously said that Tambor sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, claiming he “got physical” in one instance. After the alleged physical assault, which took place on set, Lysette said she felt like she was being targeted and sexually harassed by Tambor.

Working with the actor “has been a roller coaster. One minute Jeffrey is lovely, the next it’s a temper tantrum or flirtation,” she said.

Lysette was the second transgender actress to go public with misconduct allegations against Tambor. His former assistant, transgender actress Van Barnes, accused the actor of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner in a private social media post.

Amazon immediately launched an investigation into the Transparent star on Nov. 8.

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires,” Soloway said in a statement Thursday. “We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

The new season was set to begin production and premiere in 2018.