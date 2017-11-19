Jeffrey Tambor Leaves ‘Transparent’ After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor is leaving Amazon Studios‘ Transparent after allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor told Deadline on Sunday. “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tambor continued, “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

The news is not a complete surprise, since it follows a Friday Hollywood Reporter report that the show’s writers had already started thinking about taking the show forward without its big-name star. Creator Jill Soloway was also reportedly open to a death on the show.

Deadline also reported Sunday that Tambor’s contract hadn’t been picked up for the fifth season. Soloway did not comment on Tambor’s departure, but declined to comment on the situation because of the ongoing investigation.

Tambor had been under an internal Amazon Studios investigation since Nov. 8, when former assistant Van Barnes accused Tambor of sexual harassment. A week later, Transparent co-star Trace Lysette wrote an essay in The Hollywood Reporter, alleging that Tambor “acted inappropriate to me too.”

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone,” the 73-year-old Tambor told THR in response to Lysette’s allegations. “But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

So far, writer Our Lady J is the only member of the Transparent crew to speak out in support of Barnes and Lysette. Our Lady J and Lysette have both called for the show to continue.

Transparent was the first major success for Amazon Studios, earning two Golden Globes. Tambor also won two Emmys for his performance as a retired California professor who comes out as transgender to her family. Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker and Judith Light co-star.

The fifth season of Transparent was set to be available next year. The fourth season launched in September.