Jed Allan, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor and Acclaimed Soap Star, Dead at 84

Jed Allan, a veteran daytime soap opera actor who appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210 late in his career, died Saturday. He was 84.

Allan’s son, Rick, shared the news on the actor’s Facebook page.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others,” Rick Allan wrote. “Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook.”

Allan was born on March 1, 1935 in New York City. He appeared on Broadway in the early 1960s before heading to television and establishing himself as an in-demand soap star.

Allan made his television debut on Love of Live in 1964, and then appeared in The Secret Storm.

In 1971, he landed his most famous role as Don Craig on Days of Our Lives. He continued playing the character until 1985, when he was written out of the show. During his tenure, he won Soapy Awards for Best Actor in 1978 and 1979, and earned a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series at the 1979 Daytime Emmys.

After Days, he moved on to Santa Barbara, playing C.C. Capwell, the head of the Capwell family, from 1988 to 1993. After leaving that show, he scored a recurring part on FOX’s primetime series Beverly Hills, 90210 as Rush Sanders.

Allan appeared in 18 90210 episodes from 1994 to 1999. His character was the father of Ian Ziering’s character, Steve Sanders, and was married to Christine Belford’s Samantha Sanders.

“So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed,” Ziering wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Following 90210, Allan appeared in an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger and Six Feet Under in 2001 and was in the 2003 CSI: Miami episode “Extreme.” His final role was Harold Johnson in the online series The Bay from 2011 to 2012.

Allan’s other credits include Ice Station Zebra, Lassie, Mod Squad, Adam-12, Love American Style, Marcus Welby M.D., and CHiPS.

According to Variety, Allan is survived by his three sons, Rick, Mitch and Dean. He was predeceased by his wife, Toby Brown. The two were married from 1958 until her death in 2001.

Allan’s death is the second loss for the 90210 family after Luke Perry’s death on March 4 at age 52. Perry, who played Dylan McKay, suffered a massive stroke the week before he died.

Photo credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images