Jason Momoa Strips Down During 'Jimmy Kimmel' Interview for 'Make It Sexy' Challenge

✖

Jason Momoa got pretty serious during his Jimmy Kimmel segment. The Aquaman actor made an appearance on the late-night show on Thursday –– which saw Anthony Anderson as a guest host –– where he participated in a new experience on the show called "Make it Sexy." Momoa was asked to sexy up some common, mundane activities like putting on hand sanitizer or opening a can of tuna. The actor immediately kicked things off with a bang by taking off his shirt, sparking applause and cheers from the audience.

He proceeded to shock the audience with some of his exaggerated movements. He began by squirting hand sanitizer all over his face and body, and opening the can of tuna with his biceps –– a move that came as a surprise to many –– before rubbing the canned tuna all over his face and beard. He closed by showing the audience how to sexily iron his button-up shirt (which he does with an awfully large amount of starch).

Momoa made the appearance as part of a promotional tour for his upcoming film Sweet Girl, which will be premiering on Netflix on Aug. 20. The almost 2-hour drama follows a father (Momoa) on his pursuit to avenge the death of the love of his life, who died because of a pharmaceutical company's greed. Also on the actor's slate is the Aquaman sequel, which he sounds fairly excited about. "After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said while visiting The Drew Barrymore Show, per ComicBook.com. ”The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David [Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."