Jason Momoa Shares Message for Emilia Clarke After ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

Jason Momoa is supporting his Khaleesi following the Game of Thrones series finale.

Warning! Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale lie ahead!

The actor, who starred as the Dothraki leader Khal Drogo alongside Emilia Clarke throughout Seasons 1 and 2, took to Instagram just days after “The Iron Throne” aired to send his former co-star and longtime friend love and support.

“Baby that episode killed me,” Momoa commented on Clarke’s recent Instagram post, adding a series of heart-eye emojis. “I love you madly.”

The controversial episode resulted in Clarke’s onscreen counterpart Daenerys Targeryen dying at the hands of her lover, Jon Snow, after she laid waste to King’s Landing despite the bells of surrender having rung.

The descent of her character into madness was an arc that Clarke told Entertainment Weekly initially took a toll on her after she read the scripts.

“It comes out of f—king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming,” she told the outlet, adding that she “cried” and “went for a walk”

“I genuinely did this, and it’s embarrassing and I’m going to admit it to you,” Clarke continued. “I called my mom and—” Clarke shifts into a tearful voice to perform the conversation as she re-enacts the call: “I read the scripts and I don’t want to tell you what happens but can you just talk me off this ledge? It really messed me up.’ And then I asked my mom and brother really weird questions. They were like: ‘What are you asking us this for? What do you mean do I think Daenerys is a good person? Why are you asking us that question? Why do you care what people think of Daenerys? Are you okay?’”

Although Clarke admitted that reading the scripts for Season 8 “was a f—king struggle,” she said that she had to chose to “stand by” her character’s’ decisions.

“An actor should never be afraid to look ugly. We have uglier sides to ourselves,” Clarke explained. “And after 10 years of working on this show, it’s logical. Where else can she go? I tried to think what the ending will be. It’s not like she’s suddenly going to go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna put a kettle on and put cookies in the oven and we’ll just sit down and have a lovely time and pop a few kids out.’ That was never going to happen. She’s a Targaryen.”