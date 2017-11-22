Jason Beghe’s Behavior Reportedly Led to Sophia Bush’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit

Sophia Bush’s Chicago P.D. exit has reportedly been linked to the behind-the-scenes conduct of actor Jason Beghe.

The actor, who portrays Sergeant Hank Voight, allegedly used “highly aggressive and sexually suggestive language” as well as “intimidating postures and more” towards cast and crew members on the NBC cop drama. He had also been previously reprimanded for anger issues on the set.

Anonymous sources have told multiple outlets that this behavior is what led Bush to quitting the show and moving on to other projects. She had apparently “been trying to get out of the show for a long time” due to Beghe’s behavior, among other factors, according to Variety.

Deadline reports that not only did Beghe’s behavior led to Bush’s departure, but also the exits of other previous female cast members.

Beghe has publicly apologized for his behavior, which is currently being investigated by the studios behind Chicago P.D.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” Beghe said. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”

He added, “It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.‘s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Mark Seliger