Jared Padalecki’s Arrest Reportedly Won’t Halt ‘Supernatural’ Production

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s arrest in the early morning hours Sunday will reportedly not impact production on the CW show’s 15th and final season. Padalecki was arrested for allegedly assaulting two employees at the downtown Austin, Texas bar Stereotype, which the actor owns. The 37-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The CW and Warner Bros. Television, which produces Supernatural, have not commented on Padalecki’s arrest. However, sources told TVLine his arrest will not impact the show’s production schedule.

Padalecki has played Sam Winchester on Supernatural since the show debuted in 2005. The fantasy series is the longest-running show in The CW‘s history, debuting a year before UPN and The WB merged to create the network.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin Statesman, police officers were flagged down by a group of people with a man whose head was bleeding outside the bar at around 2:08 a.m. Others pointed at Padalecki, asking officers to arrest him. Padalecki appeared to be intoxicated, and was laughing and similing, police said.

An officer asked Padalecki to answer some questions, but Padalecki said “No, I don’t want to talk to you.” He touched the officer’s body camera, the affidavit reads. The actor was later cooperative with police, but they cuffed him to the back of a patrol vehicle to stop him from touching other officers while they spoke with witnesses.

A Stereotype assistant manager said Padalecki started an argument with others inside, and it soon turned violent. The assistant manager and another employee tried to remove him from the bar, but he got into another argument. Padalecki tried to go back in, but employees tried to keep him out.

Padalecki then allegedly slapped an assistant manager and hit another employee on his upper lip with his left hand, the assistant manager told police.

Next, the general manager was called to the bar to stop the fight between Padalecki and the assistant manager. When he arrived, Padalecki and the assistant’s fight had already spilled outside. After the general manager tried to separate the two men, Padalecki tried to get into the bar again, this time by putting his hands on the doorman. The general manager pulled Padalecki off the doorman.

“Jared fell to the ground, got up, and punched (the general manager) with a closed fist in his left eyebrow area one time,” the affidavit reads.

Police talked to another Stereotype employee, who said Padalecki was “the antagonist 100%.”

Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. According to TMZ, his bond was set at $15,000. Online records show he is no longer in the Travis County Jail.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. After the show wraps, Padalecki will film the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot for The CW.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images