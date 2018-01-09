Save the Dates: January TV Premieres, Returns, Finales and More

The holiday season brings specials and reruns, but when January starts, television kicks back into high gear again.

Starting on New Years’ Day, the networks will be back to airing new programming to keep you busy when it’s cold outside.

The second half of the 2017-2018 TV season will start right at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with The Bachelor, Fox‘s Lucifer and NBC‘s The Wall. NBC is also debuting Better Late Than Never‘s second season that night. New episodes of Fox’s The Gifted and The CW‘s Valor are also on the schedule.

January also brings two big awards shows. The movie awards season kicks off on Jan. 7 with the Golden Globes on NBC. The Grammys will air on CBS on Jan. 28. TNT and TBS will also air the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21.

Here’s a look at the return dates, premieres and specials on in January.

Jan. 1-3

Monday, Jan. 1:

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 22)

The Wall (NBC, Season 2B)

Better Late Than Never (NBC, Season 2)

The Gifted (Fox, Season 1B)

Valor (The CW, Season 1B)

Tuesday, Jan. 2:

NCIS (CBS, Season 15B)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 4B)

Bull (CBS, Season 2B)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, new game show series)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 3B)

Lethal Weapon (Fox, Season 2B)

LA to Vegas (Fox, new comedy series)

The Mick (Fox, Season 2B; new time slot)



Wednesday, Jan. 3:

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 5B)

Speechless (ABC, Season 2B)

Modern Family (ABC, Season 9B)

American Housewife (ABC, Season 2B)

Match Game (ABC, Season 3)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 30)

SEAL Team (CBS, Season 1B)

Criminal Minds (CBS, Season 13B)

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 5B)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 19B)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 5B)

The X-Files (Fox, Season 11)

9-1-1 (Fox, new drama series)

Jan. 4-6

Thursday, Jan. 4:

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, Season 11B)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 1B)

Mom (CBS, Season 5B)

Life in Pieces (CBS, Season 3B)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 1B)

Superstore (NBC, Season 3)

The Good Place (NBC, Season 2B)

Will & Grace (NBC, Season 1B)

Great News (NBC, Season 2B)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 6B)

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, new singing competition series)

Nashville (CMT, Season 6)

Friday, Jan. 5:

Child Support (ABC, new game show series)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.(ABC, Season 5B)

MacGyver (CBS, Season 2B)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Season 8B)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 8B)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, Season 3B)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix, Season 10; new network)

Devilman Crybaby (Netflix, new anime series)

Rotten (Netflix, new miniseries)

Saturday, Jan. 6:

Ten Days in the Valley (ABC, finale)

Falling Water (USA, Season 2)

Jan. 7-9

Sunday, Jan. 7:

Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS, Season 1B)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 9B)

Madam Secretary (CBS, Season 4B)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 8B)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 29B)

Ghosted (Fox, Season 1B)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 15B)

The Last Man on Earth (Fox, Season 4B)

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC, live special)

The Chi (Showtime, new drama series)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, Season 1B)

After Trek (CBS All Access, Season 1B)

Monday, Jan. 8:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 1B)

The Brave (NBC, Season 1B)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS, Season 22)

Tuesday, Jan. 9:

This Is Us (NBC, Season 2B)

The Mayor (ABC)

The Fosters (Freeform, Season 5B)

Top Model (VH1; Season 24)

Jan. 10-12

Wednesday, Jan. 10:

The Magicians (Syfy, Season 3)

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN, Season 4B)

Alone Together (Freeform, new comedy series)

My 600-LB Life (TLC, Season 6)

Family by the Ton (TLC, new unscripted series)

Rooster & Butch (A&E, new unscripted series)

Thursday, Jan. 11:

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (WE tv, Season 2)

The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET, Season 2)

Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

Friday, Jan. 12:

Blindspot (NBC, Season 3B)

Taken (NBC, Season 2B)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 26B)

Disjointed (Netflix, Season 1B)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix, new docuseries)

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon Prime, new anthology drama series)

Mama June: From Not to Hot (WE tv, Season 2)

Love After Lockup (WE tv, new unscripted series)

Jan. 13-15

Saturday, Jan. 13

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 14:

Divorce (HBO, Season 2)

Crashing (HBO, Season 2)

Victoria (PBS, Season 2)

Seeking Sister Wives (TLC, new unscripted series)

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery (Investigation Discovery, new miniseries)

Monday, Jan. 15:

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, Season 2B)

Man with a Plan (CBS, Season 2B)

Superior Donuts (CBS, Season 2B)

9JKL (CBS, Season 1B)

Scorpion (CBS, Season 4B)

Supergirl (The CW, Season 3B)

Jan. 16-18

Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Black Lightning (The CW, new drama series)

The Flash (The CW, Season 4B)

The Paynes (OWN, new comedy series) – preview slot

True Conviction (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

Riverdale (The CW, Season 2B)

Dynasty (The CW, Season 1B)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, Season 2 of anthology series)

The Path (Hulu, Season 3)

Corporate (Comedy Central, new comedy series)

Relative Success with Tabatha (Bravo, new unscripted series)

Thursday, Jan. 18:

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 14B)

Scandal (ABC, Season 7B; final season)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Season 4)

Supernatural (The CW, Season 13B)

Arrow (The CW, Season 6B)

Tiempos de guerra (Netflix, Spanish drama series)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network, Season 4; new network)

Beyond (Freeform, Season 2)

Portlandia (IFC, Season 8; final season)

Black Card Revoked (BET, new game show series; moved from January 11)

BET’s Mancave (BET, new male-focused current affairs series)

Jordskott (Shudder, Season 2)

Jan. 19-21

Friday, Jan. 19:

Grace and Frankie (Netflix, Season 4)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Netflix, new animated series)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO, Season 16)

High Maintenance (HBO, Season 2)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery, new docuseries)

Cake Hunters (Cooking Channel, Season 4)

Saturday, Jan. 20:

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (BBC America, new nature series)

Cavuto Live (Fox News Channel, new weekly news series)

Say Yes Wedding SOS (TLC, new unscripted series)

The Paynes (OWN) – regular time slot

Sunday, Jan. 21:

Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)

The Resident (Fox, new drama series)

Counterpart (Starz, new drama series)

Jan. 22-24

Monday, Jan. 22:

Mosaic (HBO, new drama limited series)

The Alienist (TNT, new drama series)

The Resident (Fox, time slot premiere)

Summer House (Bravo, Season 2)

Dear Murderer (Acorn TV, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 23:

Bellevue (WGN America, new drama series)

The Detour (TBS, Season 3)

Baskets (FX, Season 3)

Drunk History (Comedy Central, Season 5)

Another Period (Comedy Central, Season 3)

The Quad (BET, Season 2)

Hate Thy Neighbor (Viceland, Season 2)

True Conviction (Investigation Discovery, time slot premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 24:

Waco (Paramount Network, new limited series)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop, Season 4)

Let’s Get Physical (Pop, new comedy series)

David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef (Smithsonian Channel, new documentary series)

Slutever (Viceland, new documentary series; moved from January 10)

Jan. 25-27

Thursday, Jan. 25:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1, Season 3)

Friday, Jan. 26:

Jane the Virgin (The CW, Season 4B)

One Day at a Time (Netflix, Season 2)

Llama Llama (Netflix, new kids series)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Netflix, Season 6)

Jan. 28-31

Sunday, Jan. 28:

The 60th annual Grammy Awards (CBS, live special)

Shameless (Showtime, finale)

El Ministerio del Tiempo (Netflix, Season 3)

Waco: Madman or Messiah? (A&E, new miniseries)

Silicon Valley: The Untold Story (Science Channel, new documentary miniseries)

Best in Food (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

Babylon Berlin (Netflix, new German drama series)

State of the Union (all networks)

Wednesday, Jan. 31:

Big Papi Needs a Job (Fusion, new unscripted series)

Step Up: High Water (YouTube Red, new drama series)

