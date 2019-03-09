Jan-Michael Vincent: Revisit ‘Rick and Morty’s Spoof of Late ‘Airwolf’ Actor

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent passed away last month, though for many he lives on in Rick and Morty‘s spoof of some of his biggest action roles.

Vincent passed away on Feb. 10, according to a report by TMZ. His death was only announced publicly this week, when his partially redacted death certificate surfaced. The actor starred in some of the biggest action franchises of the 1980s and 1990s, as well as one over-the-top parody on Adult Swim‘s Rick and Morty.

The show paid tribute to Vincent in one of its clip show episodes. In Season 2, the cast find themselves in an alien hospital, waiting while Jerry (Chris Parnell) is treated for an alien disease. On the inter-dimensional TV, they see a trailer for a trailer for Vincent’s most epic role yet.

“This JAN-uary, it’s time to Michael down your Vincents,” warns the announcer. The movie shows eight clones of Vincent fighting to keep a city alive.

As the trailer begins, Morty (Justin Roiland) asks Rick (Roiland) if they have to have some understanding of who Vincent is to appreciate the trailer. However, by the end he is sold. The fictional movie’s title card reads: Jan Quadrant Vincent 16.

“Excuse me, nurse? Can you take my temperature? Because I think I have Jan Quadrant Vincent fever over here!” he jokes.

The trailer was something of a general mash-up of action and science fiction, with Rick and Morty‘s classic half-improvised twist. It was also likely based on some of Vincent’s biggest roles, including the TV series Airwolf, where he played helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke, and The Winds of War, where he played Byron Henry.

Vincent suffered from various health complications later in his life, and even had his right leg amputated below the knee in 2012. It was the result of complications from peripheral artery disease, which led to an infection that doctors were unable to heal.

Vincent’s passing had to do with his heart issues as well. The actor reportedly went into cardiac arrest last month in his home in Asheville, North Carolina. He was transported to the hospital, and ultimately his cause of death was listed as bradycardia, or severely decreased heart rate.

No autopsy was performed on Vincent, who was cremated shortly after his passing. He is survived by his third wife, Patricia Ann Christ, as well as his daughter, Amber, who came from his first marriage to Bonnie Poorman. Vincent was 74 years old.