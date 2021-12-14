James Webb Space Telescope: Go Inside the Launch With 2 New Science Channel Specials (Exclusive)

The Science Channel is bringing you inside the momentous James Webb Space Telescope as the world’s most powerful observatory launches into space later this month. The network will chronicle the incredible feat of technology with two specials surrounding the Dec. 22 launch date, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce.

Beyond Hubble: The Telescope of Tomorrow premieres Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Science Channel, giving space enthusiasts and science fans alike everything they need to know about the upcoming launch taking place in French Guiana – from the fascinating story of the telescope’s construction to its extensive testing and preparation for the historic launch. Utilizing the latest in CGI animation, Science Channel will follow the journey and share the incredible cosmological images and mysteries that scientists believe the telescope will capture.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the “super-telescope” next-generation successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, with a mirror six times bigger than its predecessor. With an estimated $10 billion price tag attached to the construction and operation of the technological revolution, scientists will be able to “peer back in time,” for the first time in space exploration, looking back at the first stars and galaxies as well as going on a search for planets that can support life.

“The telescope’s infrared vision has the ability to probe the atmosphere of any earthlike planets with incredible detail. It will revolutionize our understanding of how the universe works and unlock its greatest mystery – how did our solar system form and are we alone in the cosmos?” the Science Channel asks.

On Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. ET, Science Channel will then broadcast a follow-up Beyond Hubble special including the most thrilling moments from the James Webb Space Telescope’s launch. Both specials are giving a one-of-a-kind look behind the pioneering mission through the eyes and experiences of the team behind the engineering feat like no other.

With the telescope more powerful than any other observatory ever built and able to detect light 44 times fainter than current space-based telescopes, the final frontier just got a lot more accessible with this pivotal moment in space history. Get ready for the launch with Beyond Hubble: The Telescope of Tomorrow, premiering Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Science Channel, and follow up with a post-launch Beyond Hubble special, premiering Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.