Michael Strahan’s Space Trip With Jeff Bezos Sparks Criticism, Outrage

Michael Strahan is the latest celebrity to take a trip to space with Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin program alongside six other passengers, and the Good Morning America host could not contain his excitement on social media. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” Strahan wrote on Twitter alongside a video about his experience. “WOW…. that was amazing!!!”

“Yo! Flights over! We’re done! I’m back at the training center here, and I have to say it was SURR-REAL, however you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it but it couldn’t have gone better,” Strahan said before showing off his Blue Origin space suit. “Got my hat. Got my wings. I can fly. I did today. Gonna be a lot to match this. Wow. That’s all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael. Astronaut-stray. Out.”

However, many were quick to point out the problematic nature of the flight, pointing to the impact that the flight’s carbon emissions have on climate change and the many issues surrounding Bezos and Amazon. “Does anyone know what these launches are doing to the environment?” one Twitter user pointed out. “I’m so happy you got to go and experience the thrill of a lifetime. But how can we justify this while we are having F-5 tornadoes in December which is clearly due to climate change.”

“Thank you for your significant contribution to global warming through your vain space tourism,” another person pointed out. “You’ve wasted millions to feel a few minutes of 0 gravity [face palm emoji],” wrote another concerned citizen. “Did you know that 75 tonnes of carbon is emitted for each passenger on your joy ride & exacerbating climate change?” another person asked. “All so the rich & famous can go to space for 10 minutes. Climate Emergency.”

Bezos has most recently been under fire after an Amazon warehouse collapsed on Friday night in Edwardsville, Illinois, due to a horrific tornado. Six people died in the collapse, and while Bezos did address the incident, calling it “tragic,” the billionaire was soon back on Instagram championing the Blue Origin space program.