James Holzhauer Slams 'Jeopardy!' Producers for Decision About New Season

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer is not pleased that the game show will continue filming new episodes during the Hollywood labor strike. The game show has always employed Writers Guild of America (WGA) members to write its clues, but on Monday, an executive producer on the show announced that Season 40 would film without them. Holzhauer condemned the production for this decision in a social media post later that day.

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies announced the plan to continue filming on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday. Holzhauer posted a link to the show and an explanation for those that don't listen. He wrote: "If you don't have time to listen, here's the executive summary of today's announcement." He then paraphrased Davies' podcast in two sentences, saying that for the first minute, Davies expressed the sentiment that "Jeopardy's writers are invaluable and we couldn't produce the show without them," while in the following 13 minutes, he explained "Here is how we will produce the upcoming season without them."

If you don’t have time to listen, here’s the executive summary of today’s announcement:



1:00-2:00: Jeopardy’s writers are invaluable and we couldn’t produce the show without them

2:00-15:00: Here is how we will produce the upcoming season without themhttps://t.co/w6XzbTXutV — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 7, 2023

Davies' exact words were a bit longer. He said that he missed the writers at work, and that "they are beloved and valued members of the Jeopardy! team, just as they value every other member of our team... This really is a family who make this show who've been through a lot together over the last few years. And just the respect that everybody holds for each other is something remarkable about this program. And I think it comes across on air."

Davies then explained that the planned post-season tournaments wouldn't be able to work without the writers, so those would be postponed until the writers were "able to write original material that the tournament deserves." He went on: "So we decided that really we needed to invite back and give a second chance in general to players who probably thought that their chance to come back and play on the Alex Trebek Stage had gone forever. So we're going to open the season with a second chance tournament for players from Season 37, who lost their initial game, and winners from that will advance to a Season 37 and Season 38 champions wildcard."

"For the Season 37 and Season 38 contestants, the material that we're going to be using is a combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database, and material that is being redeployed from multiple, multiple seasons of the show," he went on.

Many commenters were as disappointed as Holzhauer by this announcement. Quality and logistics aside, many believed that the producers should have found a way to show more solidarity with the striking writers rather than trying to work around them. However, fans were confident that the disparity in quality would speak for itself.