James Corden Reveals Odd Request Tom Cruise Made While Visiting Him in London

James Corden shared a funny story about his helicopter flying celebrity friend Tom Cruise on the latest episode of The Late Late Show. According to the host, The Mission Impossible star tried to land his helicopter in Corden's London yard. "This summer, me and Tom Cruise were texting about meeting up in London," Corden said on Tuesday's episode. "He sent me a text saying, 'Whereabouts are you staying?' And I said, 'I'm staying in St. Johns Wood,' which is pretty central in London... He said, 'Cool, can I land my helicopter there?' And I just presumed he was joking."

But the action star wasn't joking. "He put, 'Can I land my heli in your yard?' I sent back four crying emojis because who can land a helicopter in a yard? And he put, 'Does that mean no?'" Corden said, jokingly. Obviously, Corden didn't expect that Tom Cruise could be allowed legally to land his helicopter at someone's home in their front yard –– which he expressed to his friend at the time. "You'd be surprised where I can land," he said Cruise responded. The two have been friends for years, and have even done a few Late Late Show sketches together including one skydiving experience.

Cruise made headlines earlier this week for landing his helicopter in the Webb family's field after getting permission. BBC News reports Allison Webb was called with a request that an "unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land" since the nearby airport was actually closed temporarily. Cruise landed the chopper in her garden and afterward took some time to get to know her and the rest of her family. Webb shared with ET that the garden landing actually took place last month on July 18, but is only recently getting recognition. As a thank you, Cruise offered to give Webb, her kids, and her partner's children a ride in the helicopter with his co-pilot. "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," Webb told the outlet. "[Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow.'"