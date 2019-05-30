Is Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Going to Make a ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Cameo?

Reese Witherspoon brought her look-alike daughter, Ava Philippe, out on the red carpet of the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere, leaving us wondering if the 19-year-old will ever join the cast.

The mother and daughter walked the carpet together during the event celebrating the second season premiere in June, and though it doesn’t seem like Philippe will be making her acting debut in Season 2, Witherspoon did not deny it could happen in the future.

Entertainment Tonight asked the actress and executive producer if her daughter might make an appearance in a possible third season for the hit HBO drama, getting a surprising response from Witherspoon.

“Oh! I didn’t know there was a Big Little Lies season three!” Witherspoon joked Wednesday night during the event.

“I don’t know [if it could happen],” she added. “I never say never. You don’t know. And [season two] was a surprise.”

Season 1 of the HBO drama series ended with the Monterey Five — played by Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley — killing Kidman’s character’s abusive husband, played by Alexander Skarsgard, pushing him down a staircase after a big confrontation.

Though the series was first meant as a one-season miniseries, creator David E. Kelley said during the premiere that the writers wrote Season 2 as a proper ending to the story, though he said the same thing in the past.

“I suppose there’s always a chance but that’s not the plan,” Kelley told Variety Wednesday. “We wrote this season as if this were the end.”

“I’m not going to give anything away, but I think the audience will find the ending satisfying,” he added.

Meryl Streep joins the cast for Season 2 as Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Skarsgard’s character determined to find out what really happened the nigh of his death.

Witherspoon revealed to ET what it was like to work with the Hollywood legend.

“I need to take a deep breath every time I talk to her,” Witherspoon said. “It was intimidating, for sure.”

“I had to sometimes pull myself back and take a deep breath and go, ‘OK, she’s just a person. She’s just a human being.’ But it was a thrill. And to get to sit with her and talk about the script and work through scenes, it was just like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she added. “As an actor, all my life worshipping her work, and she’s just as truthful and honest and genuine and fun-loving as you can imagine.”

Big Little Lies Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.