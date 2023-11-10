Investigation Discovery Announces Shocking New Docuseries 'Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals'

Investigation Discovery is taking a deep dive into the dark side of Independent Fundamental Baptist (IFB) Churches in its new four-part docuseries, Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals, premiering Friday, Nov. 24. In a two-night airing event, Let Us Prey promises to expose the alleged "predatory and insidious behavior" within IFB churches and the struggles of survivors to find justice.

"Featuring first-hand accounts from survivors, church defectors and activists, Let Us Prey offers crucial insight into the troubling culture within the IFB and the stronghold the churches have on its members," Investigation Discovery teased in its series description. Since it was formed in the 1950s, the IFB has become one of the "dominant religious forces" in the U.S. today, according to the network, with an estimated 8 million believers spread out over 6,000 churches across the country.

"Let Us Prey uncovers the dark inner workings behind the IFB's cheery and virtuous exterior by exposing depraved secrets and violence that have existed within their churches for decades," the network continues. "Rituals oriented towards 'breaking a child's will,' mind control and torture are only the tip of the iceberg. Below the surface lurks accusations of rape and physical abuse of members, including minors, at the hands of IFB figureheads."

Survivors including Ruthy Heiler, Kathy Durbin and Amanda Householder will appear in the docuseries to share their accounts of alleged abuse at the hands of church leaders and "the violence, manipulation and suspected cover-ups of other members." Also appearing in the docuseries is Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Sarah Smith, who was one of the first journalists to investigate the "tangled web of abuse allegations and unregulated teen boarding schools" within the IFB. "Through powerful, emotional testimonies and archival footage, Let Us Prey reveals the sexual abuse of IFB members and the insidious efforts to cover up pastors' abuse and silence survivors," the network announced.

All four parts of Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals premiere across two nights – Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 starting at 9 p.m. ET on ID. Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals is produced for ID by ITV America's Good Caper Content, with Emmy Award-winning Director Sharon Liese, who created the series, serving as the director.