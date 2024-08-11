'Excruciatingly Embarrassing': Kit Harington Reveals Humbling 'Fan' Interaction

Actor Kit Harington just shared the story of an embarrassing interaction with someone he thought was a Game of Thrones fan. Harington partnered with developer Zygna for the launch of the new mobile game Game of Thrones: Legends, and in a behind-the-scenes video he divulged his most embarrassing fan encounter in the wild. It happened during a night out in London with friends, according to a report by Page Six, and they "absolutely ripped" Harington for the misunderstanding.

"Sometimes someone comes up to you in the center of town, usually a tourist, and they're like, 'Could you take a photo?,' and you're like, 'Yeah, sure!'" Harington said in the clip. "You go and you put your arm around them and they're like, 'No, no, no, of me and Big Ben.'" Harington said that his friends mocked him mercilessly when this happened, and it was "excruciatingly embarrassing." However, now it's actually pretty common.

These days, Harington said things like this "happen quite often," and he joked that it's the "opposite of a fan interaction." Still, Harington remains one of the most recognizable stars from HBO's hit fantasy series, especially since he tried to spearhead a sequel series. The spinoff SNOW is no longer in development, but Harington still treasures his association with the franchise.

"I love that the Thrones world is still continuing five years after I wrapped my part of it," he said in the new video. "Frankly, it's great to be associated with." Harington lent his star power to an ad for Game of Thrones: Legends that finds him playing it with fans at a bar – and doing pretty well while showing off the gameplay and features. However, he recently told an interview from The Associated Press that he "just can't watch" the spinoff series House of the Dragon.

"I think, for me, it's just I've spent too long there," he explained. "And I wish them all the best. I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch that show, and I don't think I'll watch Game of Thrones again for a few years."

House of the Dragon Season 2 wrapped up last weekend, and is now streaming on Max along with Game of Thrones. Season 3 is in pre-production now, but Westeros will be back on screen in 2025 with the new spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Game of Thrones: Legends is available now on iOS and Android devices.