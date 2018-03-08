‘Impractical Jokers’ Renewed for Season 8 at truTV

TruTV is gearing up for another season of laughter.

The network announced Wednesday that they had renewed popular comedy series Impractical Jokers for an eighth season, Variety reports. The 26-episode eighth season means that fans will continue to see The Jokers – James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, also known as The Tenderloins – through 2019.

“The Jokers’ authentic friendship and genuine relatability has endeared them to millions of fans around the world, creating one of the most original brands in all of television,” Chris Linn, president of truTV, said. “We’re incredibly proud of the partnership we’ve developed with the guys throughout the years, and the growing, multi-platform success of the Impractical Jokers brand.”

“We’re as surprised as anyone that four dudes from Staten Island have been allowed to make a TV show for as long as we have, so the idea of making this movie is absolutely mind-blowing,” The Tenderloins added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano serving as executive producers. The announcement of the 26-episode eighth season will bring the show to a total number of 237 episodes and specials, with the series’ 200th episode premiering in 2019.

In addition to celebrating the renewal of an eighth season, The Tenderloins are also celebrating the announcement of their first feature film.

The movie, set to go into production this spring, will reportedly tell the story of a humiliating high school mistake from 1992 that sent The Tenderloins on the path of competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to redeem three of the four of the comedy troupe.

The film will be produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Chris Henchy, and Funny Or Die’s Jim Ziegler. Marissa Ronca on behalf of truTV, Jack Rovner, and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell will executive produce.